Verde Valley Medical Clinic Collection Site modifies days of operation

Northern Arizona Healthcare Thursday announced a change in its COVID-19 sample collection dates.

“The operations of the collection site at Verde Valley Medical Center, which opened March 26, will change beginning Friday, April 3,” NAH stated in a news release.

Changes are based on demand, the news release continued.

The collection site will be open Thursday, April 2, and closed Friday, April 3. Beginning Monday, April 6, the site will be open on Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Since opening the site, 83 specimens have been collected as of April 1.

Collection of specimens can continue at Immediate Care in Camp Verde, 1298 Finnie Flat Road, when the VVMC collection site is closed.

Patients need an order from a physician or provider for a sample to be collected. They can receive this by calling their primary care provider’s office. Only those with symptoms consistent with the screening criteria will have a sample collected. Only one person per vehicle will be swabbed.

The site days of operation and hours are subject the availability of supplies to collect the samples as well as patient need in the community, NAH advised.

Patients will be notified by phone call as to their results, once received by Northern Arizona Healthcare from the testing facility.

If you have any questions, please call the COVID-19 Public Hotline at 1-833-708-0894.