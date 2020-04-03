1,769 COVID-19 cases in Arizona with 41 deaths

There are now 1,769 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Arizona, including 171 new cases in the past 24 hours.

The Friday morning report from Arizona Department of Health Services also states there have been nine deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the state total to 41 since documentation began.

ADHS has confirmed 1,725 new cases in Arizona since March 19. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are present in every county in Arizona.

Also Friday morning, Yavapai County Community Health Services reported 41 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Yavapai County; 27 of the 41 confirmed cases are residents in the Prescott area; 13 are from the Verde Valley, with one other case in which residency has not been determined.

Of the 41 confirmed Yavapai County cases, 13 are seniors, 65 or older; 25 are adults 18-64; three are minors. Nineteen males and 22 females have been confirmed to have coronavirus in Yavapai County.

Of the 1,769 cases in Arizona, 1,041 are from Maricopa County based on the Friday morning census. There are now 280 cases in Pima County, with Navajo and Coconino counties having the next highest frequency, with 148 and 126 cases, respectively.

The largest number of confirmed cases in Arizona continues to be in the 20- to 44-year-old demographic with 634 cases statewide. This age group also has been tested with far more frequency than any other demographic with 10,750 tests, according to ADHS. There have been 12,008 tests done statewide on people 45 and older.

For the first time since testing began, the percentage split between male and female confirmed cases is 50-50.

The ADHS Friday morning report states 22,709 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19; 707 residents have been tested in Yavapai County, with 673 tests being negative.

Gov. Doug Ducey’s Executive Order — “Stay Home. Stay Healthy. Stay Connected” — runs through April 30 and allows authorities to enforce a restriction on travel for non-essential purposes. The order restricts residents to their homes unless seeking an essential service or performing an essential job or volunteer task.

239,279 cases nationwide with 5,443 deaths

Across the United States, including the District of Columbia and U.S. territories, there have been 53,178 new cases confirmed in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 239,279. There were 1,840 new deaths from COVID-19 in the United States in the past 24 hours, bringing the U.S death count since documentation began to 5,443. The virus is present in all 50 states, District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to the Centers for Disease Control.