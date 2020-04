2000+ COVID-19 cases in Arizona; 52 deaths confirmed

COVID-19 confirmed cases in Arizona April 4 2019 cases April 3 1769 cases April 2 1598 cases April 1 1413 cases March 31 1289 cases March 30 1,157 cases March 29 919 cases March 28 773 cases March 27 665 cases March 26 508 cases March 25 401 cases March 24 326 cases March 23 235 cases March 21 106 cases March 20 63 cases March 19 44 cases

As of Saturday, there have been 2,019 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 52 deaths reported in Arizona.



Through Saturday morning, 27,160 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19; 937 residents have been tested in Yavapai County with 874 tests being negative.

There are now 44 confirmed cases in Yavapai County; 30 residents in the Perescott area, and 14 in the Verde Valley. Be demographic, there are 13cases involving seniors 65+, 28 adults 18-64; three minors, 20 males, 24 females.

• Yavapai Emergency Operations Center PPE Donation Information www.yavapai.us/chs

• YCCHS Immunization appointments limited to infant or respiratory vaccines. 771-3122.

• Yavapai County WIC offers all services online or by phone to existing or new clients – 771-3138.

• The Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank - 928-442-5103. Weekend Hotline Dial 2-1-1.

• Stay Home: Increase physical distancing, stop the spread of COVID-19 and protect yourself and your family. Stay home unless you are leaving for an essential service.