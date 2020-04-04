Camp Verde residents arrested following shooting incident

CAMP VERDE - At about 9 p.m. Thursday, deputies with the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office responded to the 3200 block of Lazar Road to reports of shots being fired.

Upon arrival, the investigating deputy “contacted several complainants who described the sounds of gun shots,” according to a news release Friday from the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office.

During the initial investigation, it was learned that “there may be a group or a party in the area where the shots were being fired,” according to the Marshal’s Office.

Upon arrival, the deputy “heard the sound of a shotgun being fired,” the news release stated.

The occupant, 40-year old Benjamin Ray Everett, initially barricaded himself within the residence, the news release stated. With help from the Arizona Department of Public Safety, Yavapai-Apache Tribal Nation and the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, Everett was arrested.

Everett was is being charged with unlawfully discharging a firearm in city limits and resisting arrest, both charges are class 6 felony, according to Det. Dustin Richardson.

Everett’s mother, 61-year old Cheryl Lucille, also a Camp Verde resident, was arrested for aggravated assault on police officers, a class 6 felony, and endangerment after attempting to flee from officers, which is also a felony.

Both individuals were booked into the Yavapai County Detention Center.