OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sat, April 04
Weather  64.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Camp Verde residents arrested following shooting incident

By Bill Helm | BillHelm42
Originally Published: April 4, 2020 12:51 p.m.

CAMP VERDE - At about 9 p.m. Thursday, deputies with the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office responded to the 3200 block of Lazar Road to reports of shots being fired.

Upon arrival, the investigating deputy “contacted several complainants who described the sounds of gun shots,” according to a news release Friday from the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office.

During the initial investigation, it was learned that “there may be a group or a party in the area where the shots were being fired,” according to the Marshal’s Office.

Upon arrival, the deputy “heard the sound of a shotgun being fired,” the news release stated.

The occupant, 40-year old Benjamin Ray Everett, initially barricaded himself within the residence, the news release stated. With help from the Arizona Department of Public Safety, Yavapai-Apache Tribal Nation and the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, Everett was arrested.

Everett was is being charged with unlawfully discharging a firearm in city limits and resisting arrest, both charges are class 6 felony, according to Det. Dustin Richardson.

Everett’s mother, 61-year old Cheryl Lucille, also a Camp Verde resident, was arrested for aggravated assault on police officers, a class 6 felony, and endangerment after attempting to flee from officers, which is also a felony.

Both individuals were booked into the Yavapai County Detention Center.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Silent Witness offers $1,000 reward for Camp Verde home shooting
Rimrock fugitive arrested
Man charged with assault, kidnapping of Verde Lakes couple
Canine scores million dollar drug seizure
Arrest made in Camp Verde burglary
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News