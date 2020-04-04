Cottonwood skate park closed due to damage, vandalism
Closure is until further notice
COTTONWOOD — Due to a recent rash of criminal damage and/or vandalism at the skate park located within Cottonwood’s Riverfront Park, the city has closed the skate park until further notice.
If you have any information about the criminal damage or suspect(s) involved, the Cottonwood Police Department asks that you contact an officer by calling 928-649-1397.
Skating facilities in the Verde Valley have been closed several times, through the years, due to similar crimes.
One recent instance was in January 2018, when the Town of Camp Verde staff briefly closed its skate park.
