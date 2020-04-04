OFFERS
Cottonwood skate park closed due to damage, vandalism
Closure is until further notice

Graffiti can be seen at the skate park that's located at Riverfront Park in Cottonwood. The Cottonwood Police Department announced Friday that due to a recent rash of criminal damage and vandalism at the skate park, it has closed by the city until further notice. Courtesy of Cottonwood Police Department

Graffiti can be seen at the skate park that's located at Riverfront Park in Cottonwood. The Cottonwood Police Department announced Friday that due to a recent rash of criminal damage and vandalism at the skate park, it has closed by the city until further notice. Courtesy of Cottonwood Police Department

By Jason W. Brooks
Originally Published: April 4, 2020 11:02 a.m.

COTTONWOOD — Due to a recent rash of criminal damage and/or vandalism at the skate park located within Cottonwood’s Riverfront Park, the city has closed the skate park until further notice.

If you have any information about the criminal damage or suspect(s) involved, the Cottonwood Police Department asks that you contact an officer by calling 928-649-1397.

Skating facilities in the Verde Valley have been closed several times, through the years, due to similar crimes.

One recent instance was in January 2018, when the Town of Camp Verde staff briefly closed its skate park.

