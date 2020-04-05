46 COVID-19 cases in Yavapai County; 14 in Verde Valley

COVID-19 confirmed cases in Arizona April 5 2269 cases April 4 2019 cases April 3 1769 cases April 2 1598 cases April 1 1413 cases March 31 1289 cases March 30 1,157 cases March 29 919 cases March 28 773 cases March 27 665 cases March 26 508 cases March 25 401 cases March 24 326 cases March 23 235 cases March 21 106 cases March 20 63 cases March 19 44 cases

The COVID-19 virus infected Arizonans at unprecedented rates over the weekend with the state now reporting 2,269 confirmed cases.

For each of the past two 24-hour reporting cycles, the Arizona Department of Health Services reported 250 new cases per day. Those totals eclipse the previous single-day high mark of 238 cases confirmed between March 29 and 30.

Deaths

ADHS also reports 12 more deaths related to coronavirus in the past 24 hours, bringing the state total to 64 deaths since March 21.

Yavapai County and Verde Valley

Sunday, Yavapai County Community Health Services reported 46 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Yavapai County; 32 residents in the Prescott area, and 14 in the Verde Valley area have been affected; 16 seniors 65+, 27 adults 18-64; 3 minors. 20 males, 26 females.

Also Sunday morning, Northern Arizona Healthcare reported a hospital census of 33 at Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood with one patient confirmed with COVID-19 and 10 tests pending.

Categorical breakdown of cases

Of the 2,269 cases in Arizona, 1,326 are from Maricopa County based on the Sunday morning census. There are now 372 cases in Pima County, with Navajo and Coconino counties having the next highest frequency, with 195 and 155 cases, respectively.

The largest number of confirmed cases in Arizona continues to be in the 20- to 44-year-old demographic with 822 cases statewide. This age group also has been tested with far more frequency than any other demographic with 11,826 tests, according to ADHS. There have been 13,290 tests done statewide on people 45 and older; 51% of the confirmed cases in Arizona are women, 49% men.

Testing data

The ADHS Sunday morning report states 27,160 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with 93% of those tests being negative for coronavirus.

U.S. totals

Across the United States, including the District of Columbia and U.S. territories, there have been 65,547 new cases confirmed in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 304,826. There were 2,174 new deaths from COVID-19 in the United States in the past 24 hours, bringing the U.S death count since documentation began to 7,616. The virus is present in all 50 states, District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

-Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Safety first

• Avoid contact with others.

• Do not travel while sick.

• Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.

• Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol immediately after coughing, sneezing or blowing your nose.

• If you need to seek medical care, before going to your doctor’s office, call ahead and tell them about your recent travel and your symptoms.

• Yavapai Emergency Operations Center PPE Donation Information www.yavapai.us/chs

• YCCHS Immunization appointments limited to infant or respiratory vaccines. 771-3122.

• Yavapai County WIC offers all services online or by phone to existing or new clients – 771-3138.

• The Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank - 928-442-5103. Weekend Hotline Dial 2-1-1.

• Stay Home: Increase physical distancing, stop the spread of COVID-19 and protect yourself and your family. Stay home unless you are leaving for an essential service.