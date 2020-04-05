OFFERS
Commentary: In midst of crisis, Verde Valley exemplifies ‘community’

Jeremy Embry is the director of the Bread of Life Mission in Camp Verde.

Jeremy Embry is the director of the Bread of Life Mission in Camp Verde.

Originally Published: April 5, 2020 8:35 a.m.

Charles Dickens penned it well in his famous book, “A Tale of Two Cities,” when he said, “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times...”

In a lot of different ways, we could describe the events of our day in much the same. It has been my observation that in a lot of ways, the worst of times has brought out the best parts of our community. Through thick and thin, we are a community that loves and supports one another.

It’s been a blessing to watch the various Facebook bulletin boards while uncovering community members stepping up to the plate to help.

As the director of the Bread of Life Mission, I’ve witnessed it first hand. We have been receiving lots of calls from folks who want to help. As neighbors, we have faced the fear of the virus head-on and have done what it takes to make sure that food is available to anyone in need.

We’ve prayed together, we’ve served together, and we’ve embraced this strange situation together. I couldn’t be more thankful for this beautiful community.

These moments are undoubtedly strenuous, unnerving, and downright scary. In the midst of it all, we have an opportunity to set aside the things that divide us.

We’ve been blessed with the gift of being able to get back to the basics. Now is our chance to rise to the occasion -- to love our neighbors as we love ourselves, to look out for the less fortunate, and to unite for a common good.

We can do this.

We will get through this.

We will come out on the other side of this thing as better people.

We’ll be that much more resilient as a community.

Someday we’ll look back on these trying moments recognizing the mighty, historical significance of it all, and remember how we banded together.

I pray that when we look back, we won’t remember the toilet paper hoarding or the lack of hand sanitizer. I pray it’s the love and compassion that we shared that we remember, and I hope that we carry it boldly into the future.

Thank you, Verde Valley.You’re a blessing.

Jeremy Embry is the director of the Bread of Life Mission in Camp Verde.

