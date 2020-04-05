Letter: Cottonwood leadership lacking during COVID-19 crisis

Editor:

I am concerned about the lack of guidance from Cottonwood leaders.. It is apparent that people here have no clue.

I was in a grocery store. As the cashier was ringing me up I was bagging my groceries. When the cashier was ready for me to pay a person came up to the register with her groceries she was standing in front of the cashier.

I asked her to back up so I could pay and she said no. Two managers asked her to back up. The store clearly had lines in place. Just one person can wipe out our community.

Please Cottonwood leaders. Come out from behind your rock and educate these people. Where is our mayor. Where are the other elected officials in Cottonwood. Innocent health care workers, fire fighters, first responders, police and grocery store employees are going to die because we have no leaders in Cottonwood educating our community.

Karen Stewart

Cottonwood