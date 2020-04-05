Letter: Cottonwood leadership lacking during COVID-19 crisis
Editor:
I am concerned about the lack of guidance from Cottonwood leaders.. It is apparent that people here have no clue.
I was in a grocery store. As the cashier was ringing me up I was bagging my groceries. When the cashier was ready for me to pay a person came up to the register with her groceries she was standing in front of the cashier.
I asked her to back up so I could pay and she said no. Two managers asked her to back up. The store clearly had lines in place. Just one person can wipe out our community.
Please Cottonwood leaders. Come out from behind your rock and educate these people. Where is our mayor. Where are the other elected officials in Cottonwood. Innocent health care workers, fire fighters, first responders, police and grocery store employees are going to die because we have no leaders in Cottonwood educating our community.
Karen Stewart
Cottonwood
- Yavapai County confirmed COVID-19 cases holds steady at 12
- Yavapai County confirmed COVID-19 cases rises to 19
- Arizona COVID-19 cases now at 773
- Yavapai County confirmed COVID-19 cases now at 12
- Sedona mayor extends business mandates to April 10
- No injuries after plane flips over at Sedona Airport
- Mayor orders closing all 'non-essential' businesses in Tucson
- Yavapai County confirmed COVID-19 cases now at 11
- Ducey, Hoffman announce coronavirus school closures extended through end of school year
- Governor orders 'Stay home, stay healthy, stay connected'
- Yavapai County declares countywide emergency
- COVID-19: Two new cases in Yavapai County; one in Prescott, another in Sedona
- Dead woman found on bank in Verde Lakes area
- Sedona mayor shuts down several types of walk-in businesses
- IT’S COMING: County health expert says it’s not a matter of if, but when coronavirus will arrive
- Woman drowns in Verde River in Clarkdale area
- Sedona Chamber providing community, travelers with latest updates on COVID-19 virus
- Two people critically injured in early morning accident on SR 89A
- Friday, 10:15 a.m. -- 63 COVID-19 cases in Arizona; Sedona patient isolating at home
- Arizona COVID-19 cases now at 665
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: