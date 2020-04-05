OFFERS
Letter: How about some innovation from Camp Verde Senior Center

Originally Published: April 5, 2020 8:31 a.m.

Editor:

In reference to the Camp Verde Senior Center closing.

I understand the stay at home directive, but seniors are more in need now than ever.

Maybe if the center managers offered a take-out/drive-through. Then maybe more people would show up. After all, this is supposed to be for the convenience of the seniors.

Shiela Daniels

Camp Verde

