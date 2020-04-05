Letter: How about some innovation from Camp Verde Senior Center
Originally Published: April 5, 2020 8:31 a.m.
Editor:
In reference to the Camp Verde Senior Center closing.
I understand the stay at home directive, but seniors are more in need now than ever.
Maybe if the center managers offered a take-out/drive-through. Then maybe more people would show up. After all, this is supposed to be for the convenience of the seniors.
Shiela Daniels
Camp Verde
Most Read
- Yavapai County confirmed COVID-19 cases holds steady at 12
- Yavapai County confirmed COVID-19 cases rises to 19
- Arizona COVID-19 cases now at 773
- Yavapai County confirmed COVID-19 cases now at 12
- Sedona mayor extends business mandates to April 10
- No injuries after plane flips over at Sedona Airport
- Mayor orders closing all 'non-essential' businesses in Tucson
- Yavapai County confirmed COVID-19 cases now at 11
- Ducey, Hoffman announce coronavirus school closures extended through end of school year
- Governor orders 'Stay home, stay healthy, stay connected'
- Yavapai County declares countywide emergency
- COVID-19: Two new cases in Yavapai County; one in Prescott, another in Sedona
- Dead woman found on bank in Verde Lakes area
- Sedona mayor shuts down several types of walk-in businesses
- IT’S COMING: County health expert says it’s not a matter of if, but when coronavirus will arrive
- Woman drowns in Verde River in Clarkdale area
- Sedona Chamber providing community, travelers with latest updates on COVID-19 virus
- Two people critically injured in early morning accident on SR 89A
- Friday, 10:15 a.m. -- 63 COVID-19 cases in Arizona; Sedona patient isolating at home
- Arizona COVID-19 cases now at 665
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: