Letter: Outstanding leadership from President Trump

Editor:

A recent Letter to the Editor mentioned how President Trump continues to be in campaign mode. Yes, indeed he is.



He is campaigning to unite the American people to fight the coronavirus war. His campaign rallies have become daily virus task-force news briefings. Each member giving an update on his or her area of expertise. Then they and the President answer all questions being completely open and transparent. Because of this information, Americans are following their guidelines, staying in or practicing social distancing when going out. Most important, Americans are pulling together and uniting like generations before who fought and won WWII.

President Trump, in spit of extensive criticism, was wise enough to close travel from China in January, probably saving millions of lives.

Under President Trump’s leadership, the pharmaceutical industry is making unprecedented progress in finding a vaccine, developing cures and test equipment, for the virus.



Under his leadership CEO’s from major companies have transformed or retooled their factories into manufacturing plants to mass produce the products needed to fight this invisible enemy.



Under his leadership, Congress swiftly created a financial package to help individuals, and small and large businesses during this shutdown crisis. Unfortunately, the bill’s passage was delayed by the democrat House Speaker and four representatives known as the squad (I prefer loathsome foursome), while they forced funding of non-crisis items such as the Kennedy Center and others. “Never let a good crisis go to waste” a former democrat attorney general once said.

The above mentioned letter went on the say that it’s crucial to elect intelligent, capable and ethical representatives. I say mission accomplished, and let’s re-elect them and more in November.

Diane Daniel

Rimrock