TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sun, April 05
Letter: Shut the door on tourism until crisis passes

Originally Published: April 5, 2020 8:29 a.m.

Editor:

At a time when we who reside in the Verde Valley are staying home and limiting our freedom to protect ourselves and vulnerable citizens from spreading COVID-19, it infuriates me that Sedona is still allowing significant tourism to come to the Verde Valley.

Many of these people are coming the Phoenix metro area, which a hot spot for the COVID-19.

Thus, despite any social distancing that’s being done in our own communities, we’re still potentially being infected from outside people because they are flouting it, selfishly, at the expense of others.

And when some people act selfishly it can lead to further restrictions if infections continue to rise significantly. As quoted in Jason Brooks’ April 1st article, one visitor said, “There really isn’t much to do on Phoenix right now.” Really? So you come and fill up our trails, so VV residents can’t use them safely?

We’re all looking for things to do and I can’t believe that in a community the size of Phoenix and surrounding areas you can’t find something to do.

Sedona and the other Verde Valley tourist attractions need to close tourism until this crisis is over.

Do not allow tourism to increase the rate of infection in our home communities.

Emma Onawa

Rimrock

