Letter: Thank you City of Cottonwood Utilities
Updated as of Sunday, April 5, 2020 8:33 AM
Editor:
About three weeks ago, a six-inch water main broke underground at the corner of Main and Cottonwood Street. Water was bubbling through the asphalt driveway.
City of Cottonwood was called immediately and within minutes utility workers were on site. The break was at 11:30 a.m. and the water was turned off.
The repair was completed and by the end of the business day we were back to normal with the water service being restored.
Now, three weeks later the City trucks show up and have repaired the parking lot. Hats off to the workers for a job well done. Thank you.
Jerry Butterbrodt
Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate BloomTree Realty
