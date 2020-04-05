OFFERS
Sun, April 05
Weather  59.0° weather icon
Letter: Thanks for keeping politics out of coronavirus editorial

Originally Published: April 5, 2020 8:26 a.m.

Editor:

Regarding your most recent editorial. Nice narrative and insight. You left politics aside. Good job. Too bad certain media networks don’t.

Oh well, regarding them, as Pink Floyd said in a famous song. “And when you lose control, you reap the harvest you have sown”. Wish that were true. About them.

Raul Hodge

Sedona

