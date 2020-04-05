Obituary: Judith Ann Carlson

Judith Ann Carlson, beloved sister of Frank and sister Nancy and beloved member of Cottonwood Bible Church, passed away March 18, 2020.



Judy grew up in Fraser, Colorado and moved to Cottonwood. She worked at Sedona Eye Care and is best known for her ability to properly adjust frames for corrective lenses.





A Celebration of Life Services will be held at a later date when restrictions on group sizes are lifted. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made directly to her church, Cottonwood Bible Church, 1020 Camino Real, Cottonwood, AZ 86326.





