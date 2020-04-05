OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sun, April 05
Weather  59.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary: Judith Ann Carlson

Originally Published: April 5, 2020 8:16 a.m.

Judith Ann Carlson, beloved sister of Frank and sister Nancy and beloved member of Cottonwood Bible Church, passed away March 18, 2020.

Judy grew up in Fraser, Colorado and moved to Cottonwood. She worked at Sedona Eye Care and is best known for her ability to properly adjust frames for corrective lenses.

A Celebration of Life Services will be held at a later date when restrictions on group sizes are lifted. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made directly to her church, Cottonwood Bible Church, 1020 Camino Real, Cottonwood, AZ 86326.

An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.

Information provided by survivors.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Obituary: Judith Ann Esler, 1941-2019
Obituary: Reva Lynn Fanter 1936-2020
Obituary: Katherine Hill Solberg 1946 - 2016
Obituary: Lenora Ilene Harbeson 1936-2020
Obituary: Ronald Kuglitsch 1948-2018

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News