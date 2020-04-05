Obituary: Lillian Hunt
On March 20, 2020 our Father in Heaven came to bring Lillian Hunt home to the love of her life, Wayne Hunt. They were the parents of Jeanette Power, Richard Jones and Robert Jones.
This was and is the most beautiful woman I ever knew. She was an icon in this valley since 1972.
I, Jeanette, will never be the same with her gone. I love that Momma. I have to say to her, “Thank you for seeing me through 50 years of this thing called life. It’s not forever, just for now. I love, love, love, you. See you and Dad soon.”
An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.
Information provided by survivors.
