Obituary: Linda Jean Engle 1950-2020
Linda Jean Engle, 69, went home to be with the Lord on March 17, 2020 after a brief battle with cancer.
Linda was born in Sedona, Arizona on June 28, 1950 to the late Clifford and Margie Earl.
Linda lived all her life in Arizona in various cities and in recent years made her home in Mayer, where she was employed as a school bus driver.
Her greatest blessings in life include her husband Ken, two children and two step-children, nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, who have all made their home in Arizona.
Linda is also survived by three sisters, Carol Koestline (Charlie) of South Carolina, Deedy Gregg (Terry) of North Carolina, and Bonnie Turner (Don) of Virginia and two brothers, Stan Earl (Linda) of Cottonwood and Bob Earl (Susan) of Tucson.
A Celebration of Life is tentatively planned for her birthday on the weekend of June 28, 2020.
Information provided by survivors.
