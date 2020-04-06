Arizona COVID-19 cases jump to 2,456 with 65 deaths

COVID-19 confirmed cases in Arizona April 6 2456 cases April 5 2269 cases April 4 2019 cases April 3 1769 cases April 2 1598 cases April 1 1413 cases March 31 1289 cases March 30 1,157 cases March 29 919 cases March 28 773 cases March 27 665 cases March 26 508 cases March 25 401 cases March 24 326 cases March 23 235 cases March 21 106 cases March 20 63 cases March 19 44 cases

Arizona added 187 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the state total to 2,456 since documentation began.

The Arizona Department of Health Services Monday reported 65 Arizonans have now died from coronavirus.

Yavapai County and Verde Valley

Monday, Yavapai County Community Health Services reported 50 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Yavapai County.

“1,108 residents have been tested in Yavapai County, with 1,054 tests being negative (95%). There are now 50 cases in Yavapai County with 33 residents in the Quad- Cities area, and 16 in the Verde Valley area affected, 1 unknown; 18 seniors 65+, 28 adults 18-64; 4 minors (0-17); 19 males, 22 females. YCCHS has received more cases overnight than ADHS reports. VVMC is reporting no hospitalizations, with eight cases under investigation. YRMC reported three patients in house, with four people under investigation on West Campus, three on the East Campus,” YCCHS reported.

Also Monday morning, Northern Arizona Healthcare reported a hospital census of 118 at Flagstaff Medical Center with 34 confirmed coronavirus patients and 26 tests pending.

Categorical breakdown of cases

Of the 2,456 cases in Arizona, 1,433 are from Maricopa County based on the Monday morning census. There are now 415 cases in Pima County, with Navajo and Coconino counties having the next highest frequency, with 210 and 163 cases, respectively.

The largest number of confirmed cases in Arizona continues to be in the 20- to 44-year-old demographic with 897 cases statewide. This age group also has been tested with far more frequency than any other demographic with 14,182 tests, according to ADHS. There have been 16,017 tests done statewide on people 45 and older; 52% of the confirmed cases in Arizona are women, 48% men.

Testing data

The ADHS Monday morning report states 32,534 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with 93% of those tests being negative for coronavirus.

U.S. and global totals

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Monday reports 26,065 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the U.S. total to 330,891 cases. There were also 1,294 deaths confirmed from the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the U.S. death count to with 8,910 since documentation began.. The virus is present in all 50 states, District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to the Centers for Disease Control. The World Health Organization reports 1.25 million cases worldwide.

Safety first

• Avoid contact with others.

• Do not travel while sick.

• Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.

• Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol immediately after coughing, sneezing or blowing your nose.

• If you need to seek medical care, before going to your doctor’s office, call ahead and tell them about your recent travel and your symptoms.

• Yavapai Emergency Operations Center PPE Donation Information www.yavapai.us/chs

• YCCHS Immunization appointments limited to infant or respiratory vaccines. 771-3122.

• Yavapai County WIC offers all services online or by phone to existing or new clients – 771-3138.

• The Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank - 928-442-5103. Weekend Hotline Dial 2-1-1.

• Stay Home: Increase physical distancing, stop the spread of COVID-19 and protect yourself and your family. Stay home unless you are leaving for an essential service.