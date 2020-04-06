Art both solitary, collaborative for Camp Verde couple

For Larry and Debbie Gallagher of Camp Verde, art is made both individually and collaboratively. Each will show work in the Arts Alliance of Camp Verde’s inaugural Virtual Art Show, April 24-May 8.

Virtual Art Show attendees will be able to see paintings by Debbie Gallagher, photographs by Larry Gallagher, and one of Debbie’s paintings, “Colinas Blancas del Rio Verde,” which was inspired by Larry’s photograph “After the Storm.”

Working collaboratively started for Debbie after she took a workshop. She saw one of Larry’s photographs and asked if she could paint the scene that Larry had captured.



Since then, they have collaborated on several pieces, including “Colinas Blancas del Rio Verde.”

The Gallaghers say that they oftentimes find inspiration for their art while camping and hiking with family across the southwest.

According to the Gallagher’s artist statement, their collaborative process “begins with a beautiful place, one in which they love to hike, have a picnic lunch or just hang out.”

“Larry will explore the area, looking for interesting compositions for his photographs, while Debbie will sketch or paint plein air,” according to the statement. “Later, Debbie will look through Larry’s photographs, pick one that she likes, and interprets the scene using her own unique palette of colors and style.”

Their collaborative process has resulted in work that depicts the Grand Canyon and Watson Lake, north of Prescott.

To see art by both Debbie and Larry Gallagher, both collaborative and individual, visit facebook.com/ArtsAllianceofCV from April 24-May 8.

-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @AZShutterbug42