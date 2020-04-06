Camp Verde Arts Alliance stages virtual art show

April 24 through May 8, the Arts Alliance of Camp Verde will hold its spring arts show. Virtually.

The art show was initially part of this year’s Pecan and Wine Festival. But that event was canceled because of coronavirus restrictions.

The alliance’s inaugural Virtual Art Show is “an alternative solution for the first art show,” said Lindsay Zapata, arts coordinator for the town’s economic development department. “The Arts Alliance did not want to leave an opportunity to support artists, and hope that this art event brings some light.”

On the alliance’s Facebook page at ArtsAllianceofCV, 18 artists will show their art. Virtual attendees may vote for a People’s Choice award via Facebook likes. Voting will be open during the exhibit’s entire two-week period. The winner will receive a gift basket filled with local goods.

Although the upcoming event “could certainly be the first of many virtual art shows,” the alliance ultimately is focused on displaying art at actual venues once the COVID-19 crisis ends, Zapata said.

But for now, real art can also be shown virtually.

The idea for the virtual art show came about “by example of how the rest of the arts sector is still trying to engage its patrons,” Zapata said. “Many museums right now are providing links to their online galleries, and even operas streaming performances for free.”

Taking the arts to a virtual stage, Zapata said, allows the arts sector to remind the public “that they matter, they are still functioning, and they are wanting to continue inspiring people, especially through dull times.”

For Camp Verde photographer Efren Lopez, participating in the Virtual Art Show is “an honor as an artist to represent my community.”

“We are a hidden treasure in the Verde Valley, and I wanted to showcase that there are many talented artists living in this area,” Lopez said.

Corvids – not covids

Jeni O’Callaghan is fond of the corvidae family. It shows in her art. The mixed media artist from Camp Verde has three pieces in the Virtual Art Show, two of ravens.

“Have you ever noticed that ravens are not really black?” O’Callaghan pointed out.

Ironically, O’Callaghan named one of her paintings, a watercolor, “Color Me Black?”

“The nice thing about watercolor is that it is portable and can be done anywhere,” she said. “Here I used a masking agent to leave the white areas, then the piece said it wanted to colorful and black.”

The second of her two corvidae pieces, an acrylic on metal piece titled “Morning Caw,” is of a raven saying hello.

“Kind of like a rooster will do,” she said, “But to me, a nicer sound.”

Working in watercolor, pencil and pen, O’Callaghan’s third piece, “Decisions,” is of a Southwest Willow Flycatcher “in a conundrum about willow and tamarisk.”

Main Street Studios

At family-owned and family-operated Main Street Studios in Camp Verde, mother, father and son will have handcrafted art on display in the Virtual Art Show.

A combination mirror/candleholder made by Terry Favour was inspired by “old and new Hispanic tinwork” found in Santa Fe, New Mexico, where the family spent 32 years.

“The beautiful, naturally rusted, tin that you can find in the high desert mountains of Northern New Mexico started my nearly 30 years of this pursuit,” Favour said. “Then, as can be a tradition in that area, my son Lorenz Wallace became inspired, too.”

Wallace, who relocated to Camp Verde 10 years ago, will have a wood heart on display that was inspired by “the wonderful artisans of northern New Mexico.”

“I use wood, special papers, semiprecious gem stone beads – lapis in this case – and rusted tin to create many of my pieces,” he said. “I started creating from this genre at the age of 13.”

Growing up in a family of artists with a “deep connection to southwestern Native American arts and crafts,” Charlie Favour – Terry’s husband – has been doing leatherwork since he was 12.

“The jewelry I am currently making is an amalgamation of southwestern, cowboy and Native American influences,” he said.

Sacred Feathers

“Sacred Feathers” is a redo of an old painting of pottery patterns, Vada Lovato said. “I love pattern, so I do a lot of pen and ink work with my watercolor and mixed media pieces.

The piece, which is one of three Lovato works in the alliance’s art show, also includes collage of feathers and circular shapes.

“The feathers are covering up the figure,” the Camp Verde resident said. “I like the piece much better now.”

Another Lovato multimedia piece, titled “Royalty in Stone,” is from a Zimbabwean statue.

“I love the regalness of this figure,” she said. “The background is pen and ink, and the figure is rendered in watercolor. I painted the lips with a little color for some pop. The white symbol on the right, bottom, I carved and then stamped on. The symbol is a West African symbol indicating supremacy of God.”

Measuring success

Each Tuesday, the Arts Alliance of Camp Verde meets. Of course now they meet virtually. Said Gaylene Allen, one of the alliance committee members, as well as one of the show’s artists, the measure of success for any online art show is “for people to show up online and participate, to give love to local artists, help us all get our feet wet during this coronavirus thing.”

Allen has two multimedia pieces that will be part of the inaugural show. One of the pieces, titled “Fathom That,” she finished in 2019.

“But I started it long before that,” Allen said. “I tend to do that with pieces, especially the intricate ones. My inspiration is design work. I love doing the intricate designs, creating a new design.”

Allen said that once the Virtual Art Show has concluded, she could see a “whole lot of things changing” with how artists show their work.

“We’re still discovering a lot can still happen, that life can go on,” she said. “I think this whole thing is a game changer.”

For more information about the Arts Alliance of Camp Verde’s Virtual Art Show, visit facebook.com/ArtsAllianceofCV or email Lindsay.Zapata@campverde.az.gov.

