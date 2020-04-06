Efren Lopez shares his memories from the Mother Road

CAMP VERDE — In 1998, Efren Lopez enlisted in the Air Force Reserve and was assigned to the 4th Combat Camera Squadron, March Air Reserve Base in southern California.

In his 21 years of photojournalism experience, Lopez documented numerous military exercises and real-world missions.

He also taught photography at his alma mater, Phoenix College. Lopez has what he calls a “keen eye for all types of photography including architecture, landscapes and people in their environment.”

From April 24-May 8, Lopez will share three of the photographs he shot along historic Route 66 in the Arts Alliance of Camp Verde’s Virtual Art Show.

With camera, clothes and cash, Lopez began his Route 66 travels in 2014. He said it was the “kitschy American stories and its unexpected beauty” that moved him.

At first, he experienced the route “as a nomad, like so many traveling artists before him,” by sleeping in his truck or couch surfing, “living a bohemian life style.” And he made beautiful, compelling photographs, a modern take of a road we all know.

Born in Guatemala, Lopez immigrated to Phoenix with his mother and younger brother. He said that his love for art and design manifested at an early age, and that at home, Lopez spent “countless hours sketching cars, buildings and the desert landscape.”

Lopez started Route 66 Images to “enrich the traveling experience of visitors to the Mother Road by creating fine art photography to create calendars, postcards, posters, puzzles and fine-art prints.”

One of those photographs is at Cadillac Ranch, one of the most famous roadside attractions on Route 66 - where 10 mid-20th Century Cadillacs are half-buried in a farm field in Amarillo, Texas.

“I woke up early in the morning, and seized the opportunity to capture the beautiful colors of the sunrise after a rainstorm rolled through the panhandle,” Lopez recalled.

Father of two children, Sydney and Brandon, Lopez oftentimes travels Route 66 with his dog Daisy.

To see Lopez work in the Virtual Art Show, visit the alliance’s Facebook page at ArtsAllianceofCV.

-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @AZShutterbug42