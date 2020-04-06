Film Festival delivers creative options for cultural enrichment while you are ‘sheltering at home’

The staff, board and volunteers of the Sedona International Film Festival and Mary D. Fisher Theatre wish to extend their warmest wishes to everyone at this challenging time of facing the coronavirus pandemic and the life changes we have all had to make.

They are finding creative ways to keep festival members, audience members and patrons engaged with cultural programs, films and other events during the uncertain theater closure time.

Some of the streaming programs for your at-home enjoyment include:

Virtual Film Screenings

The Sedona Film Festival is partnering with its independent film distributors and filmmakers to offer Virtual Online Screenings of new indie films that would normally be seen in theaters now.

Virtual screenings bring you the best in current films to the comfort of your own home and benefit the Mary D. Fisher Theatre in this time of closure and uncertainty.

Films featured over the next couple of weeks will include: “The Etruscan Smile” (an audience hit at the recent film festival), “Balloon” (winner of the Directors’ Choice Best International Film at the festival), “The Perfect Nanny”, “The Whistlers” and “Once We Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and the Band” as well as “Fantastic Fungi”.

Details and dates will be announced on the festival website www.SedonaFilmFestival.org. Online screening will cost $12, and you will have a window of time to view the film at your convenience from the best seat in YOUR house! The Sedona International Film Festival and Mary D. Fisher Theatre will receive 50% of the virtual viewing fee to help during the shutdown. So, your film enjoyment will benefit your local art house theater!

National Theatre of London Performances

The National Theatre of London is offering encore performances streaming FREE each week for the next several weeks. One encore title will be featured each week.

According to a message from the National Theatre: “The National Theatre’s mission is to make theatre for everyone. In these challenging times, we have investigated ways we can support our fans while many are not able to visit your venues, their local theatres, or the National Theatre. And now we are updating you with news. Today we will be announcing the launch of “National Theatre At Home”, an initiative designed to continue to engage our audiences in their homes during this period of confinement.



As part of this, the National Theatre will be releasing one back catalogue National Theatre Live title per week across April and May on the National Theatre YouTube channel. These titles will be free to stream, and be available for one week only. The first four titles are “One Man, Two Guvnors”, “Jane Eyre”, “Treasure Island”, and “Twelfth Night”.



Met Opera Performances

The Met Opera is offering performances streaming FREE every night for the next several weeks. A different title will be featured every evening and available for 20 hours for your enjoyment and appreciation. Although the Metropolitan Opera has brought down the curtain for the rest of the season over COVID-19 concerns, the New York City institution will offer another way for audiences to take in its performances.

The Met will stream a title from its Live in HD series each night through the duration of the closure. The performances, originally captured as live broadcasts in movie theatres worldwide, will begin at 7:30 PM ET from the company’s homepage. Visit www.metopera.org for the full schedule and to access the FREE operas streaming every night.

Upcoming operas include:

• Wednesday, April 8: Verdi’s “Falstaff”

• Thursday, April 9: Wagner’s “Parsifal”

• Friday, April 10: Gounod’s “Roméo et Juliette”

• Saturday, April 11: Donizetti’s “Don Pasquale”

• Sunday, April 12: Mozart’s “Cosi fan tutte”

Banff Mountain Film Festival

We’re bringing the epic adventure of the Banff Mountain Film Festival to you! Here’s a curated program of free Festival films that are available online for you to watch at home with your family.

The COVID-19 pandemic has created extraordinary circumstances around the world and many of our World Tour screenings have been postponed or canceled. In fact, the tour was canceled just after the Sedona tour screenings.

While we can never hope to replicate the theatrical experience of a Banff screening in a big theater surrounded by friends, we can still provide these award-winning films to help provide adventure and inspiration during this shelter in place time. These films were all finalists in the 2019 and 2018 festival here in Banff, Alberta.

Check back regularly as we will add more films to the program. Stay strong, stay inspired and enjoy the adventure.

Visit: www.banffcentre.ca/film-fest-at-home for films and details.

Online Festival Shorts Program

The Sedona Film Festival is partnering with all the shorts filmmakers from its recent festival to offer an online Shorts Film Festival featuring a different short film each day for the next several weeks.

The program launched last week to rave reviews from festival members and patrons. These short films are from the 70+ shorts that were featured in the recent 26th Annual Sedona International Film Festival. If you missed them at the festival, now is your chance to enjoy them, compliments of our filmmakers and our festival. If you saw them at the festival, now is your chance to enjoy them a second time around.

Whenever possible, we will also include a behind-the-scenes interview with the filmmakers filmed at the media lounge during the 9-day festival. This will give audience members the bonus material to really make the online screenings even more special.

Film links to the shorts will be emailed daily to the festival’s membership and patron audience base. If you wish to be added to this list, please email director@sedonafilmfestival.com.

More events to come

The Sedona Film Festival will keep you up-to-date on more great events to enjoy from your living room as we all shelter in place for the coming weeks. Stay tuned for more updates and visit the festival’s website at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org for details and information.

“We are thinking of you all during this time, and we want you to know how much you are appreciated — now and always!” said festival director Patrick Schweiss. “And most importantly, we CARE about you and hope you are staying home, safe and healthy! Your well-being is our greatest concern!”

“Our goal is to help keep you entertained, enlightened and inspired (as our mission says) over the next few weeks as we face this unprecedented time together,” added Schweiss. “Therefore, we are working with our distributors, filmmakers and colleagues to bring you some at-home, online streaming options for your cultural enjoyment and enrichment while you are at home.”