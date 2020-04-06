OFFERS
Ice truck bursts into flames on I-17

Copper Canyon Fire and Medical District Firefighters and the Department of Public Safety responded to the semi-truck fire on Interstate 17 Sunday. Staff Photo by Vyto Starinskas

Copper Canyon Fire and Medical District Firefighters and the Department of Public Safety responded to the semi-truck fire on Interstate 17 Sunday. Staff Photo by Vyto Starinskas

mugshot photo
By Vyto Starinskas
Originally Published: April 6, 2020 12:38 p.m.

My Movie 24 by Verde News

CAMP VERDE - A semi-truck carrying a load of ice burst into flames on Interstate 17 Sunday afternoon, as the plastic bins carrying the ice actually contributed to the fire, explained Copper Canyon Fire and Medical District Battalion Chief Eric Strauss. No one was injured in the fire.

The truck and trailer were a complete loss, Stauss said. The Copper Canyon dispatch call came shortly before 2 p.m. for the south-bound truck pullout at the top of Copper Canyon south of Camp Verde, he said.

“When I arrived on scene we found a tractor-trailer that was 100 percent involved in fire,” Strauss said on Monday. “And the trailer itself was about one-third involved.”

photo

VVN/Vyto Starinskas

“The truck was carrying ice ironically,” he said. The ice was stored in big, black, plastic containers.

It was the diesel, electrical components and tires that caused the flames. He said he didn’t know what the truck and trailer were worth, but guessed such rigs cost “north” of $300,000.

The fire extended into the wildlands and started a small brush fire, Strauss said. It burned a small spot in the bush and firefighters put it out quickly.

About 40 percent of the trailer was burned, but what contributed to the fire-load were the plastic bins that the ice was in, the battalion chief said.

Busy Sunday afternoon traffic heading to Phoenix on Interstate 17 was not interrupted by the fire since the truck pull-off is at the top of the three-lane in Copper Canyon and vehicles could get by.

“We were on scene for just over an hour.”

