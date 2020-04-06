Jerome artists share strengths, hopes, resilience

With the monthly second Saturday Jerome Art Walk on hold because of the on-going risks of the coronavirus pandemic, members of the Jerome arts community want to share their strengths, hopes and resilience of the community’s artists and shop keepers.

Cody DeLong is painting away in Jerome, though the streets are eerily quiet, which is probably a good thing for now. Still, even artists have bills to pay, so DeLong has been offering more online, including a new Videos page on his website www.codydelong.com that includes short videos for both artists and collectors.

He’s also posting new works and special deals on his Facebook page - CodyDeLongStudio.

“Art remains such a calming and healing force in these times, I’m so happy to be an artist, especially now,” said DeLong.

Christie Roberts Helm is a painter, sculptor, and light artist working in a variety of mediums including oil, acrylic, digital, light, fused glass, and drawings among others.

After recently moving her studio from Chicago to Jerome, she has been overwhelmed not only by the awe-inspiring natural surroundings but also by the incredibly supportive creative community in the area.

“I feel very blessed to be part of such a diverse and productive group of artists. I am happy to report that I read recently that when it comes to COVID-19, being an artist is the 2nd safest profession -- with the first being a logger. So, fortunately, our creative pursuits can continue uninterrupted. We will be ready to open our studios as soon as it is safe to do so with lots of new work to show the public.”

A native of Dallas, Texas, artist Christie Roberts Helm is recognized for her evocative abstract work. Helm’s work is part of private and corporate collections throughout the United States as well as England.

After earning a Bachelor of Fine Arts from The University of Colorado at Boulder, Christie pursued a career in New York City. Her work has been exhibited in numerous solo and juried exhibitions, including exhibiting in NEXT Chicago, The Fine Arts Center in Fort Worth, Texas and Hyde Park Art Center in Chicago.

Through the years, Helm has studied varied artistic disciplines--from historical architecture and interiors to fashion, jewelry and floral design, believing the intellectual and visual stimulation has a positive impact on her unique pieces with striking color combinations. Christie is now living and working in Arizona.

Her work can be found at christiehelm.com or on her Instagram account.