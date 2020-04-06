Movies: Watch on DVD -- or stream

Here are a few of the latest-released films on DVD and streaming services.

Dolittle

Universal Pictures

Available for streaming

Director: Stephen Gaghan

Writers: Stephen Gaghan, Hugh Lofting

Producers: Susan Downey, et al.

Cast: Robert Downey Jr., Tom Holland, Emma Thompson, Rami Malek, Selena Gomez, et. al.

Dr. John Dolittle lives in solitude behind the high walls of his lush manor in 19th-century England.

His only companionship comes from an array of exotic animals that he speaks to on a daily basis.

But when young Queen Victoria becomes gravely ill, the eccentric doctor and his furry friends embark on an epic adventure to a mythical island to find the cure.

Rated PG for some action, rude humor and brief language.

The Hunt

Universal Pictures

Available for streaming

Director: Craig Zobel

Writers: Nick Cuse, Damon Lindelof

Producers: Jason Blum, Damon Lindelof, Nick Cuse, Steven R. Molen, Jennifer Scudder Trent, Craig Zobel, et al.

Cast: Betty Gilpin, Ethan Suplee, Emma Roberts, Hilary Swan, Teri Wyble, Hannah Alline, J.C. MacKenzie, et. al.

Twelve strangers wake up in a clearing. They don’t know where they are -- or how they got there. In the shadow of a dark Internet conspiracy theory, ruthless elitists gather at a remote location to hunt humans for sport. But their master plan is about to be derailed when one of the hunted, Crystal, turns the tables on her pursuers.

Rated R for strong bloody violence, and language throughout.

Downhill

Searchlight Pictures

Available for streaming

Directors: Nat Faxon, Jim Rash

Writers: Jesse Armstrong, Nat Faxon

Producers: Stefanie Azpiazu, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, et. al.

Cast: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Will Ferrell, Miranda Otto, Zoe Chao, Zach Woods, Julian Grey Kristofer Hivju, Kimberly Rydell, Ammon Jacob Ford, et. al.

Barely escaping an avalanche during a family ski vacation in the Alps, a married couple is thrown into disarray as they are forced to reevaluate their lives and how they feel about each other. Inspired by the motion picture Force Majeure by Ruben Östlund.

Rated R for language and some sexual material.

Escape from Pretoria

Momentum Pictures

Available for streaming

Director: Francis Annan

Writers: Francis Annan, L.H. Adams

Producers: Jackie Sheppard, et. al.

Cast: Daniel Radcliffe, Ian Hart, Daniel Webber, et. al.

Escape from Pretoria is based on the real-life prison escape by three young political prisoners from jail in South Africa in 1979, starring Daniel Radcliffe and Daniel Webber.

Based on the 2003 book Inside Out: Escape from Pretoria Prison by Tim Jenkin, one of the escapees. It was filmed in Adelaide, South Australia both on location in the city and suburbs and in the Glenside studios of the South Australian Film Corporation.

Rated PG-13 for violence, language and some disturbing material.

Cats

Universal Pictures

Director: Tom Hooper

Writers: T.S. Eliot, Lee Hall

Producers: Timur Bekbosunov, Julian Cautherley, Bronwyn Cornelius, Peter Wong, et. al.

Cast: James Corden, Judi Dench, Jaih Betote, Jason Derulo, et. al.

A tribe of cats called the Jellicles must decide yearly which one will ascend to the Heaviside Layer and come back to a new Jellicle life.

Rated PG for some rude and suggestive humor.