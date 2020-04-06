Movies: Watch on DVD -- or stream

Here are a few of the latest-released films on DVD and streaming services.
Dolittle
Universal Pictures
Available for streaming
Director: Stephen Gaghan
Writers: Stephen Gaghan, Hugh Lofting
Producers: Susan Downey, et al.
Cast: Robert Downey Jr., Tom Holland, Emma Thompson, Rami Malek, Selena Gomez, et. al.
Dr. John Dolittle lives in solitude behind the high walls of his lush manor in 19th-century England.
His only companionship comes from an array of exotic animals that he speaks to on a daily basis.
But when young Queen Victoria becomes gravely ill, the eccentric doctor and his furry friends embark on an epic adventure to a mythical island to find the cure.
Rated PG for some action, rude humor and brief language.
The Hunt
Universal Pictures
Available for streaming
Director: Craig Zobel
Writers: Nick Cuse, Damon Lindelof
Producers: Jason Blum, Damon Lindelof, Nick Cuse, Steven R. Molen, Jennifer Scudder Trent, Craig Zobel, et al.
Cast: Betty Gilpin, Ethan Suplee, Emma Roberts, Hilary Swan, Teri Wyble, Hannah Alline, J.C. MacKenzie, et. al.
Twelve strangers wake up in a clearing. They don’t know where they are -- or how they got there. In the shadow of a dark Internet conspiracy theory, ruthless elitists gather at a remote location to hunt humans for sport. But their master plan is about to be derailed when one of the hunted, Crystal, turns the tables on her pursuers.
Rated R for strong bloody violence, and language throughout.
Downhill
Searchlight Pictures
Available for streaming
Directors: Nat Faxon, Jim Rash
Writers: Jesse Armstrong, Nat Faxon
Producers: Stefanie Azpiazu, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, et. al.
Cast: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Will Ferrell, Miranda Otto, Zoe Chao, Zach Woods, Julian Grey Kristofer Hivju, Kimberly Rydell, Ammon Jacob Ford, et. al.
Barely escaping an avalanche during a family ski vacation in the Alps, a married couple is thrown into disarray as they are forced to reevaluate their lives and how they feel about each other. Inspired by the motion picture Force Majeure by Ruben Östlund.
Rated R for language and some sexual material.
Escape from Pretoria
Momentum Pictures
Available for streaming
Director: Francis Annan
Writers: Francis Annan, L.H. Adams
Producers: Jackie Sheppard, et. al.
Cast: Daniel Radcliffe, Ian Hart, Daniel Webber, et. al.
Escape from Pretoria is based on the real-life prison escape by three young political prisoners from jail in South Africa in 1979, starring Daniel Radcliffe and Daniel Webber.
Based on the 2003 book Inside Out: Escape from Pretoria Prison by Tim Jenkin, one of the escapees. It was filmed in Adelaide, South Australia both on location in the city and suburbs and in the Glenside studios of the South Australian Film Corporation.
Rated PG-13 for violence, language and some disturbing material.
Cats
Universal Pictures
Director: Tom Hooper
Writers: T.S. Eliot, Lee Hall
Producers: Timur Bekbosunov, Julian Cautherley, Bronwyn Cornelius, Peter Wong, et. al.
Cast: James Corden, Judi Dench, Jaih Betote, Jason Derulo, et. al.
A tribe of cats called the Jellicles must decide yearly which one will ascend to the Heaviside Layer and come back to a new Jellicle life.
Rated PG for some rude and suggestive humor.