New music includes the latest from an American virtuoso

Here are a few of the most recently released music albums available for sale.

Joe Satriani – Shapeshifting

Legacy Recordings

Joe Satriani’s unmatched guitar power is on full display on the adventurous new album Shapeshifting, his 18th studio release.

Co-produced by Jim Scott (Foo Fighters, Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers) and featuring the core band of drummer Kenny Aronoff (John Mellencamp), bassist Chris Chaney (Jane’s Addiction) and keyboardist Eric Caudieux, Shapeshifting brings Satch’s superior six-string skill to the fore on another exciting collection of original songs.

Lead single “Nineteen Eighty” harkens back to the spirit of Joe’s first band The Squares, while highlights like “All My Friends Are Here” and “Big Distortion” prove his gift of devising lyrical guitar leads that resonate long after they’ve leapt from your speakers.

Satriani has been the guitarist for the supergroup Chickenfoot since joining the band in 2008.

Tracks include: Shapeshifting, Big Distortion, All for Love, Ali Farka, Dick Dale, an Alien and Me, Teardrops, Perfect Dust, Nineteen Eighty, All My Friends Are Here, Spirits, Ghosts and Outlaws, Falling Stars, Here the Blue River, Yesterday’s Yesterday.

The Dream Syndicate – The Universe Inside

Anti Records

When one thinks of The Dream Syndicate, it’s not just the wild abandon with which singer/guitarist Steve Wynn, drummer Dennis Duck, bassist Mark Walton, and lead guitarist Jason Victor perform - it’s the carefully constructed songwriting of Wynn that comes to mind.

By now every rock critic in the country has predetermined who he or she feels Wynn reminds them of and what they think of that style of songs.

This brings us to the band’s newest release, “The Universe Inside.” Every article or review ever written will claim “this is new and different. Because it is.

For the first time, every song is a group songwriting effort. What seeps in are Dennis Duck’s knowledge of European avant-garde music, Jason Victor’s passion for 70s progressive music, Mark Walton’s experience in Southern-fried music collectives and Wynn’s love of vintage electric jazz. The dazzling display of album cover artwork alone should clue you into the changes. But don’t take our word for it. Dive in.

Tracks include: The Regulator, The Longing, Apropos Of Nothing, Dusting Off The Rust, The Slowest Rendition.

The Sleep Eazys – Easy To Buy, Hard To Sell

J&R Adventures

Joe Bonamassa has announced his full-length instrumental album Easy To Buy, Hard To Sell as he debuts his brand new project, The Sleep Eazys.

The Sleep Eazys is a band with Anton Fig, Michael Rhodes, Reese Wynans and John Jorgenson. On the band’s first record, “Easy to Buy, Hard to Sell,” you’ll also enjoy special guests popping in and out throughout the album.

On “Easy To Buy, Hard To Sell,” Joe digs deep into the history of country, rock & roll and jazz, to pay tribute to some of the great players that influenced him as a young guitarist, like Hank Garland, Jimmy Bryant, Link Wray, Tony Joe White, King Curtis, and Danny Gatton.

After Reese Wynans’ first solo album “Sweet Release,” “Easy To Buy, Hard To Sell” is the second album produced by Joe Bonamassa.

Tracks include: Fun House (Danny Gatton), Move (Hank Garland), Ace of Spades (Link Wray), Ha So (Jimmy Bryant), Hawaiian Eye (late 50s/early 60s TV theme), Bond (On Her Majesty’s Secret Service) (John Barry), Polk Salad Annie (Tony Joe White), Blue Nocturne (King Curtis), It Was A Very Good Year (Frank Sinatra).

The Strokes – The New Abnormal

RCA Records

The New Abnormal is the long awaited new album from The Strokes, and the band’s first album in seven years.

The album was announced with the first track and video, “At The Door.”

The New Abnormal is The Strokes’ sixth studio album and was recorded at Shangri-La Studios in Malibu, California, with producer Rick Rubin.

The album’s cover artwork is a painting called ‘Bird on Money,’ by famed artist Jean-Michel Basquiat.

The Strokes are singer Julian Casablancas, guitarists Nick Valensi and Albert Hammond Jr, bassist Nikolai Fraiture and drummer Fabrizio Moretti.

The New Abnormal is produced by Rick Rubin and will be the band’s first album in seven years, following Comedown Machine, and the band’s first release since the Future Present Past EP.

The album artwork features the 1981 painting Bird on Money by American artist Jean-Michel Basquiat.

Tracks include: The Adults Are Talking, Selfless, Brooklyn Bridge To Chorus, Bad Decisions, Eternal Summer, At The Door, Why Are Sunday’s So Depressing, Not The Same Anymore, Ode To The Mets.

Hamilton Leithauser – The Loves Of Your Life

Glassnote Records

Hamilton Leithauser has proven himself as a master collaborator and solo artist throughout his nearly 20 year career.

Following his time as the frontman of the Walkmen, Leithauser released the critically acclaimed collaboration with Rostam “I Had a Dream That You Were Mine” in 2016.

The album debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Heatseekers Chart, #1 New Artist Album, and was named one of the Year’s Best by Pitchfork, Esquire, NPR, and more.

His latest work and second solo record “The Loves of Your Life” is set to be released on April 10.

“The Loves of Your Life” was written and produced by Hamilton in his home studio and is a collection of stories about real people he’s met over his years living in New York City.

Leithauser is a singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist. He was the lead vocalist of the American indie rock band The Walkmen, with whom he recorded seven studio albums.

Tracks include: The Garbage Men, Isabella, Here They Come, Cross-Sound Ferry (Walk-On Ticket), Don’t Check the Score.