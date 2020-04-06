Thunder & Lightnin’ launches Quarantine Concert Series

Thunder & Lightnin’ players love both sides of the musical collaboration world. Rehearsals create tightness, arrangements and importantly, bonds among bandmates.

Performing rewards the players for their focus, fun, and sharing their passion with groups of people in coffee houses, dance clubs, auditoriums and arenas.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, though, neither are available, as venues close and performers’ bartending and sever friends being flat out of their jobs.

With social interaction contracted to practically zero, what is left for our species that thrives on that is social media. Answering the question of what entertainers can do to help communities in these times, many stars and local players are live streaming shows and concerts.

Thunder & Lightnin’s social distancing agreement prohibits getting together for that. The band’s response? The Quarantine Concert Series.

The band has reached into its archives of media materials to create single song videos with studio-grade audio to offer up diversion and entertainment for folks as they spend increased time in isolation and under elevated stress.

Bandleader Steve Estes posted their “Dimly Lit Cabin” first. He says, “I thought folks could find this song about our place in Cornville and the joys of being at home uplifting. The response was much greater than anticipated.”

Seeing an audience looking for entertainment while isolated, the Quarantine Concert Series has since posted six productions with many more in the hopper.

“It’s going to take a lot of these to continue through this time,” Estes says, “but the good news is that we have a lot of content to share. I hear people are playing them over and over, sharing with friends and having dance parties with their kids. Entertaining is about making a connection, and we’ve stumbled on to a way to make that happen. It is very gratifying to somehow make a difference.”

Thunder & Lightnin’s Quarantine Concert Series posts new material about every other day. The majority are original songs performed either on a concert stage or as music videos.

The band’s Facebook page can be scrolled through to see all of them as well as on Steve Estes’ page. The hope is that in these viral times, perhaps the videos can go viral.

“We have found a means to at least partially fulfill our mission of offering our passion for music and fun,” Estes states, “while in some small way helping folks deal with these unprecedented times.”