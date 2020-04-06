OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Mon, April 06
Weather  64.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Verde Valley reports first COVID-19 death

mugshot photo
By Dan Engler
Originally Published: April 6, 2020 12:16 p.m.

Yavapai County has experienced its first confirmed COVID-19 death, according to the county’s Community Health Services office.

YCCHS Public Health Coordinator Terri Farneti confirmed the patient is older than 65 and a resident of the Verde Valley.

“The Yavapai County resident passed away on Saturday, April 4th,” YCCHS Director Leslie Horton reported on the County Health Services website. “My heart is with the family, friends and neighbors as they grieve this loss. This sadness is shared by our entire county as we work together to do what we can to keep each other safe during this difficult time.

“This is a reminder to all of us to do what we can to protect our families, friends, and communities by following the guidelines that are created to minimize the spread of COVID-19, and future tragedies like this. We all must do our part to protect those who are most vulnerable to this illness.”

Monday, the county reported there have been 50 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Yavapai County with 33 or those cases in the Prescott area, and 16 in the Verde Valley. The residency of one other case is unconfirmed.

Verde Valley Medical Center is reporting no COVID-19 hospitalizations Monday. Sunday VVMC reported one coronavirus hospitalization. VVMC has eight cases under investigation

Yavapai Regional Medical Center currently has three patients under its care for coronavirus with four people under investigation on West Campus and three on the East Campus.

Want to Help?

Yavapai Community Health Services reports a big way people can help is by donating any surgical masks, N95 respirators, gloves, gowns and other medical supplies they have. To donate these items to the Yavapai County EOC, please call 928-771-3321or email josh.goldman@yavapai.us

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

12 coronavirus cases now confirmed in Verde Valley; 31 total in Yavapai County
34 confirmed COVID-19 cases now in Yavapai County
Yavapai County confirmed COVID-19 cases now at 11
Arizona COVID-19 cases jump to 2,456 with 65 deaths
COVID-19 count rises to 63; one in Yavapai County is 72 years old
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News