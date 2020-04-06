Verde Valley reports first COVID-19 death

Yavapai County has experienced its first confirmed COVID-19 death, according to the county’s Community Health Services office.

YCCHS Public Health Coordinator Terri Farneti confirmed the patient is older than 65 and a resident of the Verde Valley.

“The Yavapai County resident passed away on Saturday, April 4th,” YCCHS Director Leslie Horton reported on the County Health Services website. “My heart is with the family, friends and neighbors as they grieve this loss. This sadness is shared by our entire county as we work together to do what we can to keep each other safe during this difficult time.

“This is a reminder to all of us to do what we can to protect our families, friends, and communities by following the guidelines that are created to minimize the spread of COVID-19, and future tragedies like this. We all must do our part to protect those who are most vulnerable to this illness.”

Monday, the county reported there have been 50 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Yavapai County with 33 or those cases in the Prescott area, and 16 in the Verde Valley. The residency of one other case is unconfirmed.

Verde Valley Medical Center is reporting no COVID-19 hospitalizations Monday. Sunday VVMC reported one coronavirus hospitalization. VVMC has eight cases under investigation

Yavapai Regional Medical Center currently has three patients under its care for coronavirus with four people under investigation on West Campus and three on the East Campus.

Want to Help?

Yavapai Community Health Services reports a big way people can help is by donating any surgical masks, N95 respirators, gloves, gowns and other medical supplies they have. To donate these items to the Yavapai County EOC, please call 928-771-3321or email josh.goldman@yavapai.us