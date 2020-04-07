OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Tue, April 07
Weather  68.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Camp Verde council schedules two budget work sessions via Zoom

Russ Martin

Russ Martin

mugshot photo
By Bill Helm | BillHelm42
Originally Published: April 7, 2020 12:13 p.m.

CAMP VERDE — The Camp Verde Town Council has budget work sessions scheduled for April 7 and April 8, both at 5:30 p.m. Due to restrictions imposed by the Town because of the coronavirus, those meetings can be viewed via Zoom.

The Town will post the agendas at its website, cvaz.org, within 24 hours of the scheduled meetings. Each agenda will include the Zoom link to its respective meeting, Town Manager Russ Martin said Monday.

Following an overview, Tuesday’s work session will include presentations by department heads as they “make their case for what they need in the next fiscal year,” Martin said. Tuesday’s presentations include transportation, courts, the Marshal’s Office, library, human resources, risk management, finance, council, clerk, and information technology, followed by a presentation by Martin.

Wednesday’s work session will include presentations by community development, economic development, public works, maintenance, parks and recreation, as well as presentations related to Highway User Revenue Fund – HURF – as well as revenues, capital improvements and debt.

Although Martin pointed to the $2 million the Town has in reserve, planning a budget during the coronavirus pandemic is not easy.

“It’s really a tough decision, it always is,” Martin said. “And here you have this situation. Is it acute? Or long term? The extra money will let us see whether this is acute or long term. But it’s worth pointing out because we’ve done well with our reserve that we’re in a position to not over react.”

Whether council needs to plan a budget to pare payroll, Martin said his “recommendation is that we maintain the same level of service as long as possible.”

This week’s budget work sessions are the Town’s second and third for this budget cycle. Council also held a budget work session on March 25.

-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @AZShutterbug42

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Camp Verde moves town council meetings online
Budget work session, regular meeting on Camp Verde council docket
Camp Verde, Town Manager consider contractual commitment
Camp Verde Town Manager anticipates new contract ‘probably in March’
Camp Verde council to discuss water company purchase
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News