Camp Verde council schedules two budget work sessions via Zoom

CAMP VERDE — The Camp Verde Town Council has budget work sessions scheduled for April 7 and April 8, both at 5:30 p.m. Due to restrictions imposed by the Town because of the coronavirus, those meetings can be viewed via Zoom.

The Town will post the agendas at its website, cvaz.org, within 24 hours of the scheduled meetings. Each agenda will include the Zoom link to its respective meeting, Town Manager Russ Martin said Monday.

Following an overview, Tuesday’s work session will include presentations by department heads as they “make their case for what they need in the next fiscal year,” Martin said. Tuesday’s presentations include transportation, courts, the Marshal’s Office, library, human resources, risk management, finance, council, clerk, and information technology, followed by a presentation by Martin.

Wednesday’s work session will include presentations by community development, economic development, public works, maintenance, parks and recreation, as well as presentations related to Highway User Revenue Fund – HURF – as well as revenues, capital improvements and debt.

Although Martin pointed to the $2 million the Town has in reserve, planning a budget during the coronavirus pandemic is not easy.

“It’s really a tough decision, it always is,” Martin said. “And here you have this situation. Is it acute? Or long term? The extra money will let us see whether this is acute or long term. But it’s worth pointing out because we’ve done well with our reserve that we’re in a position to not over react.”

Whether council needs to plan a budget to pare payroll, Martin said his “recommendation is that we maintain the same level of service as long as possible.”

This week’s budget work sessions are the Town’s second and third for this budget cycle. Council also held a budget work session on March 25.

