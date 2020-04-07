Cottonwood, Clarkdale, county brace for huge drop in sales tax

YAVAPAI COUNTY - Local leaders don’t have exact numbers yet for how the temporary closure of hundreds of businesses in Yavapai County will affect overall sales tax revenue for Fiscal 2020 — they simply know it’s going to be a huge drop.

Cottonwood City Manager Ron Corbin said Friday he is just now looking at January and February revenue numbers, as there is about a two-month lag in revenue numbers from the state. It’s too early to tell exactly how deep an impact the COVID-19 pandemic will have on sales tax receipts.

“I won’t see March numbers until May; I won’t see April numbers until June,” Corbin said. “We were slightly ahead of projections for the year, at one point.”

Cottonwood, which has no municipal property tax, was set to hold Fiscal 2021 Council budget work sessions April 28-29, followed by town halls and informal public meetings in May and a formal presentation of a tentative budget June 16.

It’s unclear how that schedule will be impacted by physical distancing guidelines and a large portion of government meetings and offices closed to the public; Corbin said no formal announcement about a postponement of any budget due dates has been made by state officials.

“I would expect meetings of all types will be teleconferenced for a while,” Corbin said.

Clarkdale Town Manager Tracie Hlavinka, whose municipality does have a property tax, said there will be no budget items on the agenda when the Town Council meets Tuesday, April 14.

She said previously that if shutdowns last beyond mid-April (Governor Doug Ducey has ordered many public-interface offices and businesses closed through April 30), town staff will need to significantly adjust budget planning based on vastly diminished revenue projections.

At the April 1, Yavapai County Board of Supervisors meeting, County Administrator Phil Bourdon noted that the county typically conducts four days of budget hearings in late April, which include presentations by the various county departments.

Bourdon asked the board whether that process should be adjusted in light of the COVID threat.

Board members agreed that the budget hearings should be condensed into two meetings instead of four, and that county staffers should be on call to answer questions by telephone, but not in person.

In addition, Bourdon told the board that he expects reductions in revenues for the remainder of the current fiscal year, as well as possibly in the coming fiscal year, which begins July 1. Bourdon said county officials would stay in contact with state officials to help determine the anticipated revenue impacts.

Cindy Barks of The Daily (Prescott) Courier contributed to this story.