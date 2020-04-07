COVID-19 Cases now present in Cottonwood, Sedona; 57 total in Yavapai County

COVID-19 confirmed cases in Arizona April 7 2,575 cases April 6 2,456 cases April 5 2,269 cases April 4 2,019 cases April 3 1,769 cases April 2 1,598 cases April 1 1,413 cases March 31 1,289 cases March 30 1,157 cases March 29 919 cases March 28 773 cases March 27 665 cases March 26 508 cases March 25 401 cases March 24 326 cases March 23 235 cases March 21 106 cases March 20 63 cases March 19 44 cases

For weeks now, Yavapai County Community Health Services has urged people assume that coronavirus is “everywhere.”

This week, that assumption was validated in Yavapai County and the Verde Valley.

As of Tuesday morning, there had been 57 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Yavapai County, one resulting in the death of a Verde Valley resident over the weekend.

Specifically, Community Health Services reported COVID-19 had been confirmed in patients in Prescott (11), Prescott Valley (10), other communities in the Prescott area (13), Sedona (9), Cottonwood (7), other communities in the Verde Valley (6), and one patient whose residency had yet to be determined.

Of the 57 Yavapai County cases, 18 were seniors age 65 and older, while 34 were adults between 18 and 64.

Five of the patients are minors. By gender, 25 of the confirmed cases are male, 32 are female.

The Tuesday morning census at Verde Valley Medical Center showed 46 admitted patients, one of whom had been confirmed with COVID-19, with the results of six other tests still pending.

Arizona Tuesday report

Tuesday morning, Arizona Department of Health Services reported 2,575 COVID-19 cases in the state.

ADHS Tuesday also reported 75 Arizonans have died from coronavirus.

Categorical breakdown of cases

Of the 2,575 cases in Arizona, 1,495 are from Maricopa County based on the Tuesday morning census. There are now 415 cases in Pima County, with Navajo and Coconino counties having the next-highest frequency, with 222 and 179 cases, respectively.

The largest number of confirmed cases in Arizona continues to be in the 20- to 44-year-old demographic with 937 cases statewide. This age group also has been tested with far more frequency than any other demographic with 14,469 tests, according to ADHS. There have been 16,512 tests done statewide on people 45 and older; 52 percent of the confirmed cases in Arizona are women, 48 percent men.

Testing data

The ADHS Tuesday morning report states 33,375 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with 93% of those tests being negative for coronavirus.

U.S. and global totals

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Tuesday reported 374,329 cases in the United States with 12,064 deaths. The virus is present in all 50 states, District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to the Centers for Disease Control. The World Health Organization reports 1.35 million cases worldwide.

How do people get infected with COVID-19?

Viral droplets transmitted from an infected person’s cough or sneeze enter through your nose, mouth or eyes - the usual entry points for respiratory viruses. Even if they don’t cough or sneeze directly on you, you may get the virus if you touch something an infected person recently touched and then touch your face, nose, mouth or eyes. From there, it travels to the back of your nasal passages and to the mucous membranes in the back of your throat. That’s the place where symptoms -- such as a sore throat and dry cough -- often start. Then the virus spreads down the airway passages to the lungs. When the lungs’ membranes become inflamed, it’s harder for them to work properly.

In addition to causing problems in the lungs, the virus may also cause nausea, diarrhea or indigestion if it infects cells in the gastrointestinal system.

It can take as few as two or as many as 14 days after being exposed to the COVID-19 for the first symptom to develop. The first symptom of COVID-19 is usually a fever. Then come respiratory symptoms, like a dry cough and shortness of breath, that often turn into pneumonia. The worst cases often lead to respiratory failure, which could result in death.

Important local contact information

• Yavapai Emergency Operations PPE Donations – see www.yavapai.us/chs

• YCCHS limiting immunization appointments except for infant or respiratory vaccines. 928-771-3122.

• Yavapai County WIC offers all services online or by phone to existing or new clients – call 928-771-3138.

• The Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank - 928-442-5103