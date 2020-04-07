OFFERS
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Tue, April 07
Governor: Travelers to Arizona must quarantine for 14 days

The Sedona Airport Authority plans to use the $400,000 on reconstruction of Apron “D” and on T-Hangar taxi lanes crack and seal coat, which total about $2.28 million. File photo

Staff report
Originally Published: April 7, 2020 3:13 p.m.

PHOENIX⁠ — In an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19, Governor Doug Ducey issued an executive order Tuesday, according to his office.

A news release state the governor is increase quarantine guidelines for out-of-state travelers entering Arizona.

Under the order, anyone who travels to Arizona from an area with substantial community spread, through any airport in the state, must isolate or quarantine themselves upon arrival for 14 days.

On March 28, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a travel advisory urging residents of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut to refrain from non-essential domestic travel for 14 days effective immediately, the release states.

“Today’s action aligns with guidance from public health officials, while ensuring those traveling for essential functions can continue to do so," Ducey said in the release. "We will take all necessary precautions to keep Arizonans safe.”

The release doesn't specify if travelers from those three states will be the only ones who must quarantine for 14 days.

The order will remain in effect throughout the state’s public health emergency.

Under this order:

• The Arizona Department of Health Services shall coordinate with each aviation and airport authority in Arizona to effectuate the isolation or self-quarantine;

• Pursuant to state statute, all Arizona Peace Officer Standards and Training Board certified law enforcement personnel and all state and local public health personnel shall assist the Arizona Department of Health Services in enforcing the provisions of this order;

• Pursuant to state statute, any person who violates the provisions of this Order may be charged with a Class 1 misdemeanor and subject to a fine not to exceed $2,500.

This order shall not apply to the following people: airline employees; military personnel; healthcare workers; human services personnel; workers conducting essential infrastructure operations; and workers providing essential governmental functions. However, these people should follow guidelines from the CDC to minimize the risk of the spread of COVID-19, such as wearing non-surgical masks.

View the executive order here.

View information on COVID-19, resources and volunteer opportunities at ArizonaTogether.org.

