Meals on Wheels will keep delivering food, but no hugs

The Verde Valley Senior Center will continue its mission and deliver Meals On Wheels food to its 276 seniors during the coronavirus emergency, but with a tailored program to protect volunteer drivers, staff and clients.

Clients will still receive their meals with additional food now, but they won’t be able to get that personal touch that many home-bound seniors develop with meals-on-wheels volunteer drivers.

“Our numbers are going up,” Executive Director Elaine Bremner said. “Last week we got 30 more (clients) in one day.” In the next month, the number of meals served will rise to more than 7,000.

“The meals-on-wheels program is a life-line to hundreds of seniors throughout the Verde Valley.”

Home-delivered meals will now be left at the client’s door because of coronavirus concerns, Bremner said.

“Will clients miss the personal contact? Yes, I’m afraid some will. One lady always insisted on a hug. No more hugs. She and I stood well apart and did an ‘air hug,” explained Bill Bassett, a meals-on-wheels driver.

“I do worry that the lunchtime meal they receive may be their only prepared meal. Some are more capable than others,” Bassett said. “They do need the meal each day, the personal contact with a friendly face.”

“Our procedure is to knock, wait for the client to open the door so we can see that they are alright and leave the food on a chair outside the door or just inside the door,” Bremner said. Six feet must be maintained between the driver and the client.

“Just let everyone know that the Senior Center needs funds to pay for food for meals on wheels and extra meals and seven days of food supply,” the executive director stressed.

The senior center dining hall is normally packed for noon-time, sit-down lunches accompanied with entertainment from local volunteer musicians. People donated at those lunches, she said.

Now the center and dining room are closed for the safety of everyone, and they are providing a takeaway service.

The takeaway meals must be ordered by 10 a.m., Monday through Friday, 928-634-5450, and pickup time is noon to 12:30 p.m. Clients must wait in their cars or at the front door and stand six feet or more apart.

The Meals On Wheels drivers stand at different ends of the parking lot as staff call out their names and coolers of food are brought out to put in their vehicles.

Beginning Monday, “Every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of each week, meals-on-wheels will deliver their regular hot, nutritious meals to the home-bound elderly,” she said. “All program participants will receive four healthy frozen meals each week to cover Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.”

Bremner said more items will accompany those meals such as cereal or oatmeal, extra milk and extra bread for the week. “Anything that we can.”

She said she is giving clients a loaf of bread and enough milk for the week, instead of doing the half-pints. “We’re doing to two meals a day, seven days a week,” Bremner said.

People can donate at verdevalleyseniorcenter.org or they can send a check to the Verde Valley Senior Center at PO Box 681, Cottonwood, Az, 86326.

She said all the fundraising is done, so she could really use donations to help pay for the additional food. “Please donate Arizona tax credit dollars to help sustain meals-on-wheels,” she suggested.

“They are sitting home afraid and worried about whether they are going to get a meal or not,” the director said. “We need money to keep the program going and take care of those 300 people every day.”