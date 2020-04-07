OFFERS
Obituary: Linda Ann ‘Chaya Miriam’ Colodner, 1944-2020

Linda Ann ‘Chaya Miriam’ Colodner

Originally Published: April 7, 2020 12:51 p.m.

Cottonwood resident Linda Ann (Shaefer) Colodner passed away peacefully from cancer on March 28, 2020.

She is survived by her son, Stephen J. Colodner, her brother-in-law, Charles (Esther) Colodner of Gilbert, Ariz., nieces, nephews and two cousins.

Linda was active in many organizations in the Verde Valley since she moved to Cottonwood from New Jersey in 2005.

Known as Chaya Miriam, she was a beloved member of the Jewish Community of Sedona and the Verde Valley where she had served on the Board of Directors, was a member of the Social Action team and for the last 5 years was President of the Women’s Havurah.

Prior to moving to Arizona, Linda had worked as an early childhood and kindergarten teacher, taught modern dance and ballet classes, was a Reiki and Seichem practitioner, a storyteller of stories of all genres, specializing in Native American and indigenous stories and was a member of the West Morris, NJ section of the National Council of Jewish Women.

Linda was involved for many years in New Jersey and Arizona with organizations assisting children and victims of domestic violence and participated in MATFORCE training. She bred, trained and showed dogs (mainly poodles) as well as used her healing methods on abused wolves. Linda’s burial was private due to Coronavirus restrictions.

A memorial celebration of Linda’s life will be held by the JCSVV when public gatherings are again permitted. Donations in Linda’s memory may be sent to the Jewish Community of Sedona and the Verde Valley, PO Box 13, Sedona, AZ 86339-0013.

Information provided by survivors.

