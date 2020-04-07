OFFERS
Tue, April 07
Weather  68.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Pearsall still at large; reward remains $2,200

Robert David Pearsall III

Robert David Pearsall III

By Jason W. Brooks
Originally Published: April 7, 2020 1:46 p.m.

Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Dwight D’Evelyn said Monday that the public’s help is still sought in locating a convicted criminal -- and the reward for information that leads to his arrest remains more than $2,000.

Robert David Pearsall III is wanted on charges that include first-degree attempted homicide and two counts of aggravated assault. Pearsall, 42, was convicted on the above charges, which stemmed from an attack that occurred near the Verde River in Yavapai County in September of 2018 that left the victim seriously injured.

Pearsall was out on bail during his trial and failed to appear to court just prior to his conviction. He’s been at large since. Anyone providing information that leads to Pearsall’s arrest could be eligible for a $2,200 cash reward.

To earn this reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip through yavapaisw.com.

Pearsall is described as a white male, about 5-feet, 11-inches tall, 165 pounds with blond balding hair and green eyes. His last known address was on Moall Drive in Prescott.

On Sept. 8, 2018, Pearsall was camping in the area of Bear Siding campsite, near the Verde River, when he approached the victim from behind, police allege. Unprovoked, Pearsall allegedly struck the male victim about the face and head several times with a hardened piece of wood until the victim went to the ground unresponsive and bleeding from the head and face.

Pearsall was arrested for the offense but was subsequently released on bond, pending his trial. Pearsall then fled prior to his conviction and sentencing.

He has two outstanding warrants: one with no bond and nationwide extradition and the other with a $100,000 bond that makes him extraditable in Arizona only.

Man accused of killing father in Fossil Creek extradited from California
