OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Tue, April 07
Weather  68.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Reserves, cautious approach help Camp Verde’s budget challenge

mugshot photo
By Bill Helm | BillHelm42
Originally Published: April 7, 2020 1:49 p.m.

CAMP VERDE — Before Gov. Ducey told Arizonans to stay home, stay healthy and stay connected, many of the nation’s businesses had either closed their doors or shifted their focus to takeout and delivery options for their goods and services.

What have these coronavirus-related shutdowns and restrictions done to Camp Verde’s municipal budget?

At this point, it’s too early to tell, Town Manager Russ Martin said Thursday.

“Sales tax is not reported until the month after, and rolls all month in assuming businesses are (or) will be paying on a very regular basis to begin with,” Martin said. “Right now we are just finding out what happened definitely in January and probably in February and won’t know exactly on February for probably a couple more weeks.”

Which means that Camp Verde’s March revenue “won’t really be clear until middle of May,” Martin said.

How coronavirus-related closures affect Camp Verde’s economics won’t be apparent until the town moves closer to the end of the fiscal year, Finance Director Mike Showers said.

But with about $2 million in reserve, those impacts may not be so grim.

“For the last third of our year, if local sales tax, state sales tax and vehicle license tax all dropped 25% (about $522K), that would utilize 25% of our approximate $2 million unencumbered surplus, leaving us with $1.5 million remaining and a requirement of only $500K,” Showers said.

The town’s nest egg, Martin said, is because management is “always cautious.”

“We do have cash reserves for what we hope is more of an acute loss in revenue that doesn’t have long lasting dramatic decreases,” Martin said. “But I am sure that is exactly what other businesses of all kinds are hoping as well.”

About as rural as any community in the Verde Valley, Camp Verde’s sales tax base is low on entertainment and high-end retail, Showers said.

“Restaurants, hotels and entertainment are most definitely going to feel impact, and retail will probably go down a bit,” Showers said. “But for the most part, the hope is that we won’t see too dramatic of a drop in most other categories.”

“We will be watching current revenues as information comes in to help us start to project the impact on May and June, and next year’s budget,” Showers said.

-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @AZShutterbug42

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Verde Valley sales tax report good for December
Cottonwood, Clarkdale, county brace for huge drop in sales tax
May sales tax reports continue mixed in Verde Valley
February sales tax strong for Cottonwood, Camp Verde
Year-end sales tax report mixed for Verde Valley
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News