Reserves, cautious approach help Camp Verde’s budget challenge

CAMP VERDE — Before Gov. Ducey told Arizonans to stay home, stay healthy and stay connected, many of the nation’s businesses had either closed their doors or shifted their focus to takeout and delivery options for their goods and services.

What have these coronavirus-related shutdowns and restrictions done to Camp Verde’s municipal budget?

At this point, it’s too early to tell, Town Manager Russ Martin said Thursday.

“Sales tax is not reported until the month after, and rolls all month in assuming businesses are (or) will be paying on a very regular basis to begin with,” Martin said. “Right now we are just finding out what happened definitely in January and probably in February and won’t know exactly on February for probably a couple more weeks.”

Which means that Camp Verde’s March revenue “won’t really be clear until middle of May,” Martin said.

How coronavirus-related closures affect Camp Verde’s economics won’t be apparent until the town moves closer to the end of the fiscal year, Finance Director Mike Showers said.

But with about $2 million in reserve, those impacts may not be so grim.

“For the last third of our year, if local sales tax, state sales tax and vehicle license tax all dropped 25% (about $522K), that would utilize 25% of our approximate $2 million unencumbered surplus, leaving us with $1.5 million remaining and a requirement of only $500K,” Showers said.

The town’s nest egg, Martin said, is because management is “always cautious.”

“We do have cash reserves for what we hope is more of an acute loss in revenue that doesn’t have long lasting dramatic decreases,” Martin said. “But I am sure that is exactly what other businesses of all kinds are hoping as well.”

About as rural as any community in the Verde Valley, Camp Verde’s sales tax base is low on entertainment and high-end retail, Showers said.

“Restaurants, hotels and entertainment are most definitely going to feel impact, and retail will probably go down a bit,” Showers said. “But for the most part, the hope is that we won’t see too dramatic of a drop in most other categories.”

“We will be watching current revenues as information comes in to help us start to project the impact on May and June, and next year’s budget,” Showers said.

