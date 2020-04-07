Sedona Fire offers COVID-19 safety tips and reminders
The Sedona Fire District issued a news release this week to assure the community that it continues to focus on responding to and mitigating all-hazard type incidents in the district.
"We are continuing to manage the COVID-19 pandemic from the emergency medical service perspective with the goal of making our community as safe as possible," Chief John Trautwein said in the release.
SFD wants the public to continue to:
-Be aware of and follow the recommendations by the CDC, Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) and county health departments.
-Avoid all non-essential travel and crowds, and stay home as much as possible.
-Cancel or postpone gatherings of more than 10 people.
-Use telework and other alternatives when possible.
-Maintain social distance and wash your hands frequently.
