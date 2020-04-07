OFFERS
Tue, April 07
Spectrum still sees patients during COVID-19 crisis

By Vyto Starinskas
April 7, 2020

COTTONWOOD - Spectrum Healthcare is maintaining medical and behavioral health services in the Verde Valley and Prescott during the coronavirus emergency.

“Patients are being screened for COVID-19 symptoms, in their homes, over the phone and through telehealth,” explained a Spectrum statement sent by Tracey Horn, owner of Helken & Horn, an advertising agency based in Prescott. 

“Based on their needs, we have tested in our clinics, in patient’s cars, and have sent Spectrum staff to test in people’s homes. “

“Regardless of COVID-19 positive or otherwise, we are want to treat those who are sick, and are dedicated to helping people feel better and recover;  while keeping our patients, staff, and the community at large safe. “ 

“We are seeing patients face-to-face when necessary,” the statement said. Spectrum is determining the need for in-person visits through a phone pre-screening process.  

“Spectrum is dedicated to staying available to our communities during this crisis,” the statement reads

 Spectrum said their psychiatry, outpatient, residential, and other behavioral health services are also still operating and seeing patients.

 “Our Mobile Crisis Teams are still available and working in the communities.” Spectrum has contracts with many police agencies in the Verde Valley for mental health crisis response.

 “When patients enter our clinics we are again screening symptoms to determine if it is safe (for patients and staff) to enter the premises.” They are also seeing people from the cars.

Spectrum is offering virtual medical and behavioral health service by calling the main number. Virtual appointments are nothing new to Spectrum and they have been offering them for more than a year.

Patients can call the main number at 928-634-2236 in Cottonwood or 928-778-0330 in Prescott, and will be set up with a virtual appointment time and instructions on how to access their provider. 

The campuses in Cottonwood at 8 East Cottonwood St. and 651 W. Mingus Ave.; in Prescott at 3633 Crossings Drive and 990 Willow Creek Road; and in Camp Verde  at 452 Finnie Flat Road are open to patients in-person.  Many of their medical staff are located at those sites to accommodate in-person and virtual home visits. 

Spectrum said they have a lobby sanitation schedule and they have “always had environment of care and infection control departments as part of routine operations, even prior to COVID-19.” 

“We have options for people who are potentially contagious to be seen from their homes, their cars, and when indicated, through side entries where PPE (personal protective equipment) and heightened sanitization is occurring,” the Spectrum statement explains.

