THE TOUGHEST LIFE: As COVID-19 leads to unemployment and closures, homeless of the Verde Valley face new challenges

COTTONWOOD — Matthew Martin answered immediately when asked Monday which of the usual necessary supplies needed at a facility that serves the homeless is most needed right now.

“Hand sanitizer,” he said. “And forehead thermometers, too. I mean, really, we need all the usual things, but we really need those two items now.”

The COVID-19 pandemic seems to have placed a few added stressors into the lives of those already living the toughest life. While the weather is getting to one of the most manageable stretches of the year in terms of being outdoors, the growing number of people living on the streets could have done without another major health and safety concern.

Martin, who took over as director of the Verde Valley Homeless Coalition in January, says volunteers are briefed each day on the latest COVID-19 numbers, conditions, things to watch out for or government directives.

“The City of Cottonwood has really been great about communicating with us,” Martin said. “Park closures are important, because this population goes there, and uses the restrooms there. And to be able to ride the Lynx without fare made a big difference.”

Forehead thermometers are used on all volunteers and staff who show up at the Transition Center, located on Main Streetacross from the Camelot RV Park. Also, everyone who shows up must wash their hands, and the meals served on-site are served to seated beneficiaries, rather than having a line of people dish up their own food.

Gloves and masks are common on-site. There are plenty of cleaning agents and disinfectants, thanks, Martin said, to the generosity of the community.

The center’s conditional use allows for up to 20 people to sleep there overnight when the temperature is 34 degrees or colder. There were 60 such nights in the winter of 2019-20 — 20 more nights than the winter of 2018-19.

Martin said the warm weather is welcome, but the health challenges are real. He said he hasn’t had to insist anyone go to seek immediate care due to cold or flu symptoms at the center since he’s taken over as director, but he’s gotten to know some clients well enough to see when one of them is “not feeling up to par,” and he knows the population already has many health challenges.

The amount of closed facilities and businesses around the Verde Valley impacts the homeless in terms of closed doors and much higher unemployment, Martin said.

“We’re not getting more traffic, but the dropoff we usually see when it gets warm and dry, that doesn’t seem to be happening,” Martin said.

Volunteers are needed to work with the homeless more than ever. Martin said the majority of the center’s volunteers had been senior citizens, and unwilling to risk catching a serious illness, many stopped volunteering amid COVID-19 warnings.

Donations are always welcome, he said, as are inquiries by email at info@vvhc.email. He said men’s clothing is always needed, especially pants of waist sizes 29-32, as well as light jackets and all types of shoes, are needed.

“We’ll take a wide variety of clothing donations,” Martin said. “We can’t do this alone. We need the community’s support.”