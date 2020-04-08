24 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Verde Valley; 60 in Yavapai County

COVID-19 confirmed cases in Arizona April 8 2,726 cases April 7 2,575 cases April 6 2,456 cases April 5 2,269 cases April 4 2,019 cases April 3 1,769 cases April 2 1,598 cases April 1 1,413 cases March 31 1,289 cases March 30 1,157 cases March 29 919 cases March 28 773 cases March 27 665 cases March 26 508 cases March 25 401 cases March 24 326 cases March 23 235 cases March 21 106 cases March 20 63 cases March 19 44 cases

There are now 60 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Yavapai County, with 24 of those cases coming from the Verde Valley.

Sedona has now had 10 confirmed cases; Cottonwood, 8, with other areas in the Verde Valley making up the remaining six local cases. Thirty-six cases have been confirmed in the Prescott-Quad cities area.

There has been one confirmed COVID-19 death in the county. It came from a Verde Valley patient who died over the weekend.

There have been 1,289 people tested in Yavapai County with 95% of those tests coming back negative.

Verde Valley Medical Center Wednesday reported a hospital census of 37 patients in the 74-bed hospital. One of those patients is confirmed to have coronavirus. There are four patients with test results pending at VVMC.

VVMC officials emphasized that “All cases of COVID-19 are attributed to the county in which the individual person lives, not necessarily where the patient receives treatment. Northern Arizona Healthcare's Verde Valley Medical Center serves patients from many counties outside Yavapai County, where Verde Valley Medical Center is located. This means the numbers displayed on our dashboard may appear higher than the numbers displayed on the Yavapai County website. The numbers are also accurate as of the day and time shown.”

Flagstaff Medical Center currently has 129 patients, 39 of which are positive for COVID-19 with 14 pending tests. See nahealth.com/covid-19-resources.

Arizona Department of Health Services Report

For the third consecutive day, new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Arizona have remained below the 200-case threshold.

That follows a weekend in which the Arizona Department of Health Services reported 250 new cases on two consecutive days, the most since the state began its coronavirus documentation.

In the past 24 hours, the state confirmed 151 new cases, bringing the overall state tally to 2,726 cases with 80 documented deaths.

Categorical breakdown of cases

Of the 2,726 cases in Arizona, 1,559 are from Maricopa County based on the Wednesday morning census. There are now 464 cases in Pima County, with Navajo and Coconino counties having the next-highest frequency, with 240 and 186 cases, respectively.

The largest number of confirmed cases in Arizona continues to be in the 20- to 44-year-old demographic with 980 cases statewide. This age group also has been tested with far more frequency than any other demographic with 14,919 tests, according to ADHS. There have been 17,157 tests done statewide on people 45 and older.

Fifty-two percent of the confirmed cases in Arizona are women, 48% men.

Testing data

The ADHS Wednesday morning report states 34,564 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19. Consistently, 93% of those tests come back negative for coronavirus.

How do people get infected with COVID-19?

Viral droplets transmitted from an infected person’s cough or sneeze enter through your nose, mouth or eyes - the usual entry points for respiratory viruses. Even if they don’t cough or sneeze directly on you, you may get the virus if you touch something an infected person recently touched and then touch your face, nose, mouth or eyes. From there, it travels to the back of your nasal passages and to the mucous membranes in the back of your throat. That’s the place where symptoms -- such as a sore throat and dry cough -- often start. Then the virus spreads down the airway passages to the lungs. When the lungs’ membranes become inflamed, it’s harder for them to work properly.

In addition to causing problems in the lungs, the virus may also cause nausea, diarrhea or indigestion if it infects cells in the gastrointestinal system.

It can take as few as two or as many as 14 days after being exposed to the COVID-19 for the first symptom to develop. The first symptom of COVID-19 is usually a fever. Then come respiratory symptoms, like a dry cough and shortness of breath, that often turn into pneumonia. The worst cases often lead to respiratory failure, which could result in death.

Important local contact information

Yavapai Emergency Operations PPE Donations – see www.yavapai.us/chs

YCCHS limiting immunization appointments except for infant or respiratory vaccines. 771-3122.

Yavapai County WIC offers all services online or by phone to existing or new clients – call 771-3138.

The Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank - 928-442-5103

COVID-19 information en Español