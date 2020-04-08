Ballots set for federal, legislative elections in Arizona

McSally looks to continue as senator

Incumbent Martha McSally is one of three candidates for the U. S. Senate.

McSally, who was appointed in December 2018 to fill the seat previously held by John McCain, will be challenged by fellow Republican Daniel McCarthy in the Aug. 4 primary.

Tucson resident Mark Kelly is running uncontested on the Democratic ticket.

U.S. House District 1

Tom O’Halleran has four challengers as he tries to keep his seat as U. S. District 1 representative.

O’Halleran, a Sedona resident, will go against Flagstaff resident Eva Putzova in the Democratic leg of the Aug. 4 primary.

Republicans looking to unseat O’Halleran include Nolan Reidhead of Tucson, Doyel Shamley of Eagar, and Tiffany Shedd of Eloy.

U.S. House District 4

District 4 House seat held by Republican Paul Gosar will have a contested primary. The incumbent will face a primary challenge from Anne Marie Ward. Both Republicans live in Prescott.

Arizona State Senate District 6

In the Arizona State Senate District 6 race, incumbent Sen. Sylvia Allen of Snowflake will face Republican Wendy Rogers of Flagstaff in the August primary. The winner will advance to the general election in November against the only Democrat in the race, Felicia French of Pine.

Arizona State House District 6

The election for District 6 Arizona House of Representatives will see incumbent House Rep. Walt Blackman of Snowflake against Republican Brenda Barton of Payson and Democrat Coral Evans of Flagstaff. The three candidates will meet in the November general election. There will not be a primary.

