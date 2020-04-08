Contested races for mayoral seats in Camp Verde, Clarkdale in 2020 election

VERDE VALLEY – The mayoral races in Camp Verde and Clarkdale will be the main focus on the 2020 election season.

The 2020 municipal primary is scheduled Aug. 4. The general election will take place Nov. 3.

Camp Verde

Camp Verde Town Council Member Dee Jenkins is Charlie German’s sole challenger for mayor, according to Town Clerk Cindy Pemberton, as the clerk’s office released the names of candidates for mayor and council Tuesday.

As she runs for mayor, Jenkins will, in effect, relinquish her seat on council.

Running for council’s three openings, the clerk’s office said, are Jackie Baker, Cris McPhail and Jessie Murdock. With three openings and three candidates, those races will be uncontested, unless someone chooses to run as a write-in candidate. Deadline to enter the mayoral or council election as a write-in candidate, Pemberton said, is June 25.

Pemberton also said that the town will “prepare and mail” proof of sample ballot to mayoral and council candidates on June 19.

Clarkdale

Longtime Clarkdale Mayor Doug Von Gausig is being challenged by Robyn Prud’homme-Bauer.

Incumbent Clarkdale Councilwoman Debbie Hunseder, who is seeking one of the four-year seats up in 2020, will be challenged in the Aug. 4 primary by Marney Babbitt-Pierce. Alicia O’Neill filed to run for the only two-year Clarkdale Town Council seat up this year.

Clarkdale Vice Mayor Richard Dehnert is not seeking re-election.

Cottonwood

Four seats and the mayor’s seat will be on the ballot this year in Cottonwood. City Clerk Marianne Jiménez said incumbent Mayor Tim Elinski, incumbent Councilors Tosca Henry, Debbie Wilden and Jackie Nairn all turned in packets, as did challenger Helaine Kurot.

Councilman and former mayor Ruben Jauregui is not seeking re-election.

Jerome

In Jerome, eight people have filed the necessary paperwork to qualify for the August primary, in which five council seats are up for election.

They include incumbents Mayor Christina Barber, Dr. Jack Dillenberg, Sage Harvey, Jane Moore and Mandy Worth. Also challenging for the five council seats are John Bowman, Susan Gregory, and former Jerome Mayor Nikki Check.

- Bill Helm, Jason Brooks