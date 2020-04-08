Cottonwood Police locate, book man accused of riding 80 mph in city

COTTONWOOD — Tuesday evening, a 28-year-old Cottonwood man was arrested for the same type of offense he had been booked for only four months ago.

Nathan Cody Cumiford was arrested Tuesday for felony unlawful flight from law enforcement and a pair of misdemeanors: reckless driving and driving on a revoked driver’s license, according to the Cottonwood Police Department.

Earlier in the day, Cumiford was clocked on radar traveling 67 mph in a 45-mph zone while riding his motorcycle. When the officer tried to conduct a traffic stop on Cumiford, he accelerated to approximately 80 miles per hour, drove in oncoming traffic and created a dangerous environment, so the officer terminated the pursuit.

Another officer in the area recognized the rider as Nathan Cumiford. Officers were able to locate Cumiford later in the evening, interviewed him and took him into custody without incident.

Cumiford was booked into the Yavapai County Detention Center.

In December 2019, Cumiford was arrested by Clarkdale Police Department for similar charges after he fled from them on his motorcycle.