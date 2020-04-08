Six candidates will contest Yavapai County primary for District 2 supervisor position

There are six candidates to fill the seat of Yavapai County’s outgoing District 2 Supervisor Tom Thurman.

Included among those candidates is Brandi Bateman, administrative assistant for District 3 Supervisor Randy Garrison.

Joining the Rimrock resident in the Aug. 4 Republican primary will be Cornville residents Robert Burress, Wiley Cline and Tony Ontiveros, Mayer resident James Gregory and Prescott Valley resident Jodi Rooney.

Anyone interested in challenging a candidate’s petitions can call 928-771-3250 for more information.

July 6 is the last day to register to vote for anyone who plans to vote in the Aug. 4 primary.

July 8 is the first day for voter registration to mail out ballots, and also the first day to vote early in person.

July 24 is the last day to request a ballot by mail.

July 31 is the last day to vote early in person.

District 2 County Supervisor

Randy Garrison has no Republican opponents in the District 3 Yavapai County Board of Supervisors GOP primary. Garrison, of Cottonwood, the incumbent, will square off in the Nov. 3 general election against Donna Michaels of Sedona, who was the lone Democrat to file in that race.

Yavapai County at-large elections

While all five of the County supervisor positions have multiple candidates, many of the other county positions will be uncontested, with just the incumbents or only one person running.

Among the uncontested races are: County Assessor, County Recorder, County School Superintendent, County Sheriff, County Treasurer; Superior Court Judge, Division 4; Superior Court Judge, Division 7; and Constable, Bagdad/Yarnell.

• County Assessor – Judd Simmons, incumbent, a Republican from Prescott.

• County Attorney – Sheila Polk, incumbent, a Republican from Prescott; and David Stringer, a Republican from Prescott.

• County Recorder – Leslie Hoffman, incumbent, a Republican from Chino Valley.

• County School Superintendent – Tim Carter, incumbent, a Republican from Prescott.

• County Sheriff – David Rhodes, a Republican from Prescott.

• County Treasurer – Chip Davis, appointed incumbent, a Republican from Clarkdale.

• Superior Court Judge, Division 4 – Krista Carman, incumbent, a Republican from Prescott.

• Superior Court Judge, Division 7 – Michael Bluff, incumbent, a Republican from Sedona.

-Bill Helm, Jason Brooks, Cindy Barks