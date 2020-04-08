VERDE HERITAGE: ARBOR DAY

"PROCLAMATION OF ARBOR DAY; Executive Department, State of Arizona"

"Pursuant to the provisions of paragraphs 2837-2840 of the Revised Statutes of Arizona, 1913, I, George W. P. Hunt, Governor of Arizona, do hereby designate and set apart the fifth day of February, 1915, as Arbor Day, to be observed in the counties of Cochise, Gila, Graham, Greenlee, Maricopa, Pima, Pinal, Santa Cruz, and Yuma; and furthermore, I designate and set apart the second day of April, 1915, as Arbor Day, to be observed in the counties of Apache, Coconino, Mohave, Navajo, and Yavapai."

"In recognition of the commendable national significance of Arbor Day as an occasion wherefrom the American people derive great benefit, it is recommended that the teachers and pupils of all public schools and higher institutions of learning shall hold appropriate exercises, and shall, by the transplanting of trees and shrubs, beautify, so far as possible, the grounds surrounding such places of instruction."

"It is further recommended that the people of Arizona shall make Arbor Day of the present year an occasion for promoting among the youth of the State a greater interest in the adornment of public places and in improving by the means which nature affords all privately-owned domains, so that those generations, which succeed us in the manifold activities of life, may gratefully acknowledge our efforts to increase the bounty and value of their heritage."

"In witness whereof, I have hereunto set may hand and caused the great seal of the State to be affixed. Done at Phoenix, the Capital, this nineteenth day of January, A. D. 1915. ... Geo. W. P. Hunt, Governor of Arizona. ... (Seal) ... Attest: Sidney P. Osborn, Secretary of State."

(Jerome News; Friday, January 29, 1915; page 1.)

"NORTHERN ARBOR DAY PROCLAIMED FOR APRIL 6, 1923"

"Phoenix, March 23. --- Governor George W. P. Hunt has issued the following Arbor Day proclamation:"

"Whereas it is provided by the Laws of Arizona, Civil Code 1913, Chapter XX, Section 2833, that the governor shall set aside by proclamation annually a certain day to be observed by the people of the state as Arbor Day;"

"Whereas, the planting of trees and shrubbery, and the care of those planted in the past, will be in keeping with the spirit of Arbor Day, thus beautifying the homes, public grounds and highways of Arizona, and it is recommended that this performance shall be featured by appropriate ceremony and programs to the end that Arbor Day may be made an evidence of the public spirit and desire among the people of the state for making this fair land more beautiful and attractive."

"It is recommended that the public schools and public institutions of the state arrange for appropriate observance of Arbor Day. On this occasion it should be impressed on the minds of all, and especially on the minds of school children, the necessity for planting, caring for and perpetuating the trees, shrubs and vines whereby the grounds surrounding the schools, churches, and public institutions of the state may have added beauty in the future."

"Now, therefore, I, George W. P. Hunt, governor of Arizona, by virtue of the authority vested in me by law, do hereby proclaim and set aside Friday, the 2nd day of February, A. D. 1923, to be observed as Arbor Day in the counties of Cochise, Gila, Graham, Greenlee, Maricopa, Pima, Pinal, Santa Cruz, and Yuma; I do further proclaim and set aside Friday, the 6th day of April, A. D. 1923, to be observed as Arbor Day in the counties of Apache, Coconino, Mohave, Yavapai, and Mohave."

"On these days it is urged that every fraternal order, civic organization, public institution, and each individual citizen shall enter into the spirit of Arbor Day as suggested in this proclamation."

"In witness hereof I have hereunto set my hand and caused the great seal of the state of Arizona to be applied. Done at Phoenix, the capital, the 26th day of January, A. D. 1923. ... (Seal) ... Geo. W. P. Hunt, Governor of Arizona. ... Attest: James H. Kerby, Secretary of State."

(Verde Copper News; Jerome; Friday, March 23, 1923; page 8.)

ARBOR DAY is a holiday in which individuals and groups are encouraged to plant trees. This holiday is usually in the spring. The date varies, depending on climate and suitable planting season. Arizona currently observes Arbor Day with most of the nation on the last Friday of April, which will be April 24, 2020.

Some states have moved the date to coincide with the climate (3rd Friday of January in Florida, 3rd Monday of May in Alaska, 1st Friday of November in Hawaii).

(See: The Verde Independent; "1896: ARBOR DAY; Friday, April 25, 2014.)