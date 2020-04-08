OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Wed, April 08
Weather  64.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Verde Valley Medical has room for 111 beds
Gov. Ducey’s executive order allows for 150% expansion of hospital capacity

VVN file photo

VVN file photo

mugshot photo
By Bill Helm | BillHelm42
Originally Published: April 8, 2020 10:04 a.m.

COTTONWOOD — With Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive order that allows hospitals to expand their capacity to 150%, Verde Valley Medical Center will be able to make room for 111 beds, said Trista MacVittie, chief experience and communication officer with Northern Arizona Healthcare.

VVMC is currently a 74-bed hospital.

Should Verde Valley Medical or Flagstaff Medical reach their capacity, Northern Arizona Healthcare is “proactively collaborating across the system to increase bed capacity while also staying in contact with other healthcare providers across the state to monitor capacity,” MacVittie said.

As of 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, 35 patients have beds at Verde Valley Medical Center, MacVittie said. Of those, two are positive for COVID-19, with another five patients waiting for their test results.

Flagstaff Medical would be able to expand to 317 beds.

Coronavirus patients at Northern Arizona Healthcare receive what MacVittie called supportive care.

This “can mean intravenous fluids and supplemental oxygen, to support the patient while his or her body fights the virus,” she said. “There isn’t a specific antibiotic regiment because it’s a virus and not a bacterial infection.”

How long are coronavirus patients staying in the hospital? According to MacVittie, it depends how sick they are.

“It could be anywhere from two to three weeks if they are on a ventilator,” she said. “It they are only oxygen, it might be just a few days.”

COVID-19 patients at Northern Arizona Healthcare are fed according to same guidelines for feeding isolation patients.

“Our nutrition services team delivers the tray to the unit and the clinical team caring for the patient takes it into the room,” MacVittie said. “The food is served on cardboard and with plastic utensils so that it can all be thrown away after the patient eats.”

Since coronavirus patients are on isolation precautions, they do not leave their room “unless medically necessary,” MacVittie said. But they are “not expected to stay in bed any more than an average patient.”

-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @AZShutterbug42

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News