Arizona sees largest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases; state caseload surpasses 3,000

COVID-19 confirmed cases in Arizona April 9 3,018 cases April 8 2,726 cases April 7 2,575 cases April 6 2,456 cases April 5 2,269 cases April 4 2,019 cases April 3 1,769 cases April 2 1,598 cases April 1 1,413 cases March 31 1,289 cases March 30 1,157 cases March 29 919 cases March 28 773 cases March 27 665 cases March 26 508 cases March 25 401 cases March 24 326 cases March 23 235 cases March 21 106 cases March 20 63 cases March 19 44 cases

The good news is that COVID-19 cases in the Verde Valley have held steady in the past 24 hours.

The bad news is Arizona reported its largest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. There were 292 new confirmed cases in Arizona as reported in the Thursday morning report from the Arizona Department of Health Services. The eclipses the prior single-day high mark of 250 cases.

In all, there are now 3,018 confirmed cases in Arizona with nine more deaths in the past day, bringing the state’s death count to 89 since COVID-19 documentation began.

Verde Valley and Yavapai County

The past 24 hours has seen COVID-19 cases hold steady at 24 in the Verde Valley, while the overall Yavapai County caseload has increased by only two to 62 total.

As was the case Wednesday, the Thursday morning report from Yavapai County Community Health Services shows Sedona has 10 confirmed cases; Cottonwood, 8, with other areas in the Verde Valley making up the remaining six local cases. Forty-one cases have been confirmed in the Prescott-Quad cities area and Mayer.

There has been one confirmed COVID-19 death in the county. It came from a Verde Valley patient last weekend.

There have now been 1,377 people tested in Yavapai County with 95% of those tests coming back negative.

Thursday morning, Verde Valley Medical Center reported a hospital census of 31 patients in the 74-bed hospital, with three patients in critical care. One of those patients is confirmed to have coronavirus. There are five patients with test results pending at VVMC.

VVMC officials emphasized that “All cases of COVID-19 are attributed to the county in which the individual person lives, not necessarily where the patient receives treatment. Northern Arizona Healthcare's Verde Valley Medical Center serves patients from many counties outside Yavapai County, where Verde Valley Medical Center is located. This means the numbers displayed on our dashboard may appear higher than the numbers displayed on the Yavapai County website. The numbers are also accurate as of the day and time shown.”

Flagstaff Medical Center currently has 127 patients, 42 of which are positive for COVID-19 with 30 pending tests. See nahealth.com/covid-19-resources.

Categorical breakdown of Arizona cases

The highest concentration of cases in Arizona continues to be in Maricopa County with 1,689 cases. There are now 512 confirmed cases in Pima County with Navajo and Coconino counties having the next highest frequency with 286 and 210 cases, respectively.

The largest number of confirmed cases in Arizona continues to be in the 20- to 44-year-old demographic with 1,099 cases statewide. This age group also has been tested with far more frequency than any other demographic with 16,002 tests, according to ADHS. There have been 18,534 tests done statewide on people 45 and older.

Fifty-three percent of the confirmed cases in Arizona are women, 47% men.

Arizona testing data

The ADHS Thursday morning report states 37,178 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19. Consistently, 93% of those tests come back negative for coronavirus.

U.S. and global totals

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Wednesday reported 32,449 new confirmed cases in the past 23 hours, bringing the U.S. caseload to 427,460. COVID-19 cases claimed 1,942 lives in the past 24 hours, bringing the U.S. death tally to 14,696. The virus is present in all 50 states, District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

The World Health Organization reports 1.48 million cases worldwide.

How do people get infected with COVID-19?

Viral droplets transmitted from an infected person’s cough or sneeze enter through your nose, mouth or eyes - the usual entry points for respiratory viruses. Even if they don’t cough or sneeze directly on you, you may get the virus if you touch something an infected person recently touched and then touch your face, nose, mouth or eyes. From there, it travels to the back of your nasal passages and to the mucous membranes in the back of your throat. That’s the place where symptoms -- such as a sore throat and dry cough -- often start. Then the virus spreads down the airway passages to the lungs. When the lungs’ membranes become inflamed, it’s harder for them to work properly.

In addition to causing problems in the lungs, the virus may also cause nausea, diarrhea or indigestion if it infects cells in the gastrointestinal system.

It can take as few as two or as many as 14 days after being exposed to the COVID-19 for the first symptom to develop. The first symptom of COVID-19 is usually a fever. Then come respiratory symptoms, like a dry cough and shortness of breath, that often turn into pneumonia. The worst cases often lead to respiratory failure, which could result in death.

Important local contact information

Yavapai Emergency Operations PPE Donations – see www.yavapai.us/chs

YCCHS limiting immunization appointments except for infant or respiratory vaccines. 771-3122.

Yavapai County WIC offers all services online or by phone to existing or new clients – call 771-3138.

The Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank - 928-442-5103