The cost to fight COVID-19

COTTONWOOD — You can’t put a value on human life. However, it’s getting more expensive to run a hospital since the coronavirus crisis has discouraged non-essential activities.

That’s what Ron Haase, chief administrative officer for Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood, said during Northern Arizona Healthcare’s online media briefing Thursday via Zoom.

Elective surgeries, Haase said, are a “primary source of revenue” at NAH.

“By only performing essential surgeries, we’re down 70%, maybe 80%, when you cut your revenue source that much,” he said.

Add the increasing cost of supplies such as masks and gowns, and Northern Arizona Healthcare is “operating at a high level, expending significant resources to address the nuances of the virus.”

“That’s a significant impact on the organization,” he said.

By the numbers, Northern Arizona Healthcare typically pays about 69 cents for masks, about 50 cents for gowns, Northern Arizona Healthcare CEO Flo Spyrow said.

According to Spyrow, the hospital is now paying about $8 for a mask, $5 for a gown.

“With the revenue decrease, we’re paying significantly more for equipment that is vitally important,” Spyrow said. “How very contagious this virus is, the need to protect our staff is critical. It affects people of all ages.”

Various community members have made gowns for Northern Arizona Healthcare, as well as masks, for which NAH is “very fortunate and thankful,” said Leon Pontikes, chief medical officer for Verde Valley Medical Center and Northern Arizona Healthcare Medical Group.

But the masks are not nearly as protective as the N95 hospital-grade mask, said John Mougin, chief quality officer for Northern Arizona Healthcare.

“Although we appreciate the homemade masks, they do not provide the same protection or fit the same,” Mougin said. The N95 hospital grade masks, he said, “are fitted to the healthcare providers.”

“We test them to make sure the seal is tight enough that you can’t smell anything,” Mougin said.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration website, N95 respirators and surgical masks – face masks – are regulated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) and Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

But even those masks are not enough, the FDA website claimed.

“The optimal way to prevent airborne transmission is to use a combination of interventions from across the hierarchy of controls, not just personal protective equipment,” the website states.

