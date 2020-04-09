Cottonwood Council’s first online meeting an exercise in expediency

COTTONWOOD - It only took 22 minutes for the Cottonwood City Council to wrap up a different type of meeting than it’s used to holding.

Tuesday, aside from reports from Mayor Tim Elinski and City Manager Ron Corbin, there wasn't much to discuss at the short council meeting — the first one held by that governing body in an online, videoconferencing format using Gotomeeting.com.

Broadcast using Facebook Live, the council approved a consent agenda with little discussion, as well as a resolution setting the primary and general election dates for upcoming elections.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have recommended all gatherings of 10 people or more be suspended, including government meetings, during the COVID-19 pandemic. Deputy Clerk Matt McLean appeared to be the only person in the Council Chambers, while all Councilors in attendance used conferencing applications from other locations. Councilman Ruben Jauregui was absent.

A few of the participants were in the meeting via audio only.

The consent agenda included an amendment to a lease agreement with the Cottonwood Hangar Association. The amendment serves as a new agreement that begins Sept. 5, with a monthly lease rate that starts at $358.40 per month, increasing by 10 percent of the then-current rate at the start of 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040.

The lease runs through Sept. 5, 2045, unless a new lease is negotiated. Other consent agenda items included liquor license applications, such as one for Stromboli’s Restaurant & Pizzeria.

Elinski reported that he's been in on almost daily phone calls with the governor, getting new information about the latest COVID-19 statistics and response, as well as on government recommendations and directives. Gov. Doug Ducey's March 30 order says citizens "shall limit their time away from place of residence, except to" participate in a list of activities or businesses that are on the governor's "essential" list.

Elinski also said he's been in regular contact with area government and business leaders, such as hoteliers, about the rapidly changing nature of both the pandemic and state and federal decisions, as well as with leaders of faith-based organizations.

Corbin said some new staff have begun their tenure with the city, but won't be formally introduced for some time.

Corbin also said governor's orders have led to the closure of all playgrounds and some restroom facilities that are on city grounds, with code enforcement handling those closures. He also wanted to spread the word to anyone suffering from distress over COVID-19 issues about Spectrum Healthcare crisis hotline phone number, which is 928-634-2236.