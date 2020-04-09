Cottonwood-Oak Creek to offer weekly curbside meal pickup

COTTONWOOD — Rather than picking up a sack breakfast and lunch each weekday, Cottonwood-Oak Creek children ages 18 and younger will be able to pick up a week’s worth of food on Wednesdays beginning April 15.

Weekly meals will be available from 8 a.m. until noon Wednesdays at Cottonwood Education Services, 301 N. Willard St., Cottonwood, and at Oak Creek School, 11490 E. Purple Sage Drive, Cornville.

Children must be present in vehicle.

Daily sack breakfasts and lunches will still be available, but beginning April 13 the twice-a-day sack meals will only be available through bus routes.

Those bus routes have been expanded, according to Tricia Winters, King’s executive assistant. Updated bus routes can be found at cocsd.us/food-service-6689d290 or on the district’s Facebook page.

The decision to go to one big pick up each week, rather than smaller pick-ups 10 times each week, has multiple benefits.

For one, a single food pick up “will make things more convenient for our families rather than picking up every day at schools,” Superintendent Steve King said.

This is good for families who are not able to pick up both breakfast and lunch each day, said Victoria Vita, the district’s Sodexo Food Services director. Having one large pick up, “we anticipate more families will pick up food.”

Another benefit of condensing service, Vita said, is “less exposure to staff and the families” during the COVID-19 crisis.

Now in its fourth week, the district’s curbside pickup and bus delivery has registered an increase in children fed, Vita said. The program has grown from serving 1,500 sack breakfasts and lunches the first week to more than 4,000 the third week.

For the week of April 6, Cottonwood-Oak Creek is on schedule to provide more than 5,000 meals to the district’s children, Vita said.

For more information about the one-week pickup locations or the bus routes, leave a message for the food service office at 928-639-4703. You can also email questions to bcampista@cocsd.k12.az.us.

Also, visit cocsd.us for updates or announcements.

