Coronavirus cases hold steady at 24 in Verde Valley for third consecutive day
The Verde Valley’s COVID-19 cases have now held steady for three consecutive days.
Friday morning, the Yavapai County Community Health Services’ website, yavapai.us/chs, showed 24 coronavirus cases in the Verde Valley: Sedona has had 10 confirmed cases; Cottonwood, 8, with other areas in the Verde Valley making up the remaining six local cases.
Throughout Yavapai County, there have been 62 confirmed cases with one death, that being a Verde Valley patient. In all, 1,420 people in Yavapai County have been tested for the virus, with 95% of those tests coming back negative.
Friday morning, the Northern Arizona Healthcare website listed two patients at Verde Valley Medical Center having been confirmed with COVID-19, with eight test results pending.
There are six patients in critical care at the hospital, as of Friday morning.
VVMC Friday reported a hospital census of 39 patients in the 74-bed hospital.
